Premier League

Caf Champions League: Zamalek SC's Carteron on why it's tough playing against Tusker

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZamalek SC head coach Patrice Carteron has explained why it was hard playing against Tusker despite registering a 1-0 victory in the first round of...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

chatsports.com

Mamelodi Sundowns' Shalulile looks to carry PSL form into Caf Champions League after Senegal goal

Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns F.C., Senegal, South African Premier Division, CAF Champions League, Premier Soccer League, UEFA Champions League, Highlands Park F.C., Namibia, City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality. Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has revealed his ambitions ahead of the Tshwane giants' 2021/22 Caf Champions League campaign. The Namibia international...
SOCCER
goal.com

Caf Champions League: TP Mazembe's history will not bother AmaZulu - McCarthy

The South African side will host the DR Congo giants in Durban as they chase a ticket to the competition's group stage. AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy has reiterated that they will not be bothered by TP Mazembe's history of success during their Caf Champions League encounter on Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

Preview: Hearts of Oak seek to upset WAC in CAF Champions League today

Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak face their biggest test yet in this season’s CAF Champions League, when they take on Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) in the first of a two-legged affair today. Samuel Boadu’s side overcame Guinean champions CI Kamsar 2-0 in their opening qualifier at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mokwena reveals Caf Champions League target

The Brazilians last won Africa’s elite club competition in 2016 and have been trying to replicate that without success. Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has boldly declared that winning this season’s Caf Champions League title is their prime objective. The South Africans begin their Champions League campaign in a first-round,...
SOCCER
goal.com

Tusker vs Zamalek: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will strive to make home advantage count when they take on the North African giants at Nyayo Stadium. Tusker will continue their march in the Caf Champions League when they host Zamalek in their second preliminary round fixture at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday. The Brewers qualified for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Tusker v Zamalek Match Report, 16/10/2021

The Moroccan scored the only goal of the game as the visitors dominated more in the second half than it was before the half-time break. Zamalek SC managed to defeat Tusker 1-0 in a Caf Champions League first round, first leg encounter at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday. Achraf Bencharki was...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Gary Neville claims 'Chelsea can win the Premier League title' as Thomas Tuchel's side showed they are 'resilient' and 'tough to play against' during their 1-0 victory over Brentford

Gary Neville is adamant that 'Chelsea can win the Premier League title' this season as he believes they are 'resilient' and 'tough to play against'. Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday afternoon to return to the top of the Premier League table. It was Ben Chilwell’s excellent finish on the stroke of half-time and Edouard Mendy's masterclass in goal that earned them the result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season’s group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.
UEFA
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Genk on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

The Europa League group stage reaches the midway point tonight as West Ham United face Genk.Two victories over Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Wien have David Moyes’ team top of the group and big favourites to see off their Belgian opponents tonight, which would leave them in a very strong position to reach the knock-out phase.The boss may then be tempted to put another strong side out to get the job done as quickly as possible, particularly on home soil for this game with the fans hoping to see stories being written at their still-new ground.FOLLOW LIVE: West Ham vs Genk...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Barcelona FINALLY get their first Champions League win of the season after two heavy defeats - with Gerard Pique's first-half volley the difference for Ronald Koeman's under-pressure side against Dynamo Kiev

Gerard Pique scored the vital goal to earn Barcelona a nervy 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in Champions League Group E on Wednesday and keep alive the Spanish side's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. Pique volleyed home Jordi Alba's cross in the 36th minute to register Barca's first goal...
UEFA
goal.com

Why hasn't Havertz kicked on from becoming Chelsea's Champions League hero?

Despite becoming a club icon with his strike against Manchester City in May, the Germany international continues to struggle for consistency. After his Champions League-winning goal against Manchester City in May, Kai Havertz was supposed to turn into a Chelsea superstar. Unfortunately, fans are still waiting for that transformation to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

