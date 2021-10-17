CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Clowns? Makes Sense. But Now a Look at 10 of Our Strangest Phobias

By Tara Holley
Classic Rock 96.1
 6 days ago
As if the last couple of years haven't already been scary enough... Well since we've all decided to stare our fears right in the face, and dare I say, celebrate them, on October 31, it seems an appropriate time of year to discuss some of the most common types of fears...

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

