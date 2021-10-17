CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Man Killed in Sunday Morning Crash

By Andy Brownell
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash this morning in Goodhue County claimed the life of a Red Wing man. The State Patrol...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting

RPD spokeswoman Amanda Gayson says “ No one was injured, but there was some damage to property.” Grayson says at least one person was taken into custody. She says officers had been at the same apartment complex earlier in the evening “because of a dispute between two parties.”. Today these...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man, Pine Island Man Hurt In Traffic Wreck

Berne, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men were injured in a traffic crash in rural Dodge County Wednesday morning. The wreck happened in the small town of Berne around 7:45 am. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 34-year-old Jordan Healy of Pine Island was eastbound on County Rd 24 when it was T-boned by a small SUV that was driving north on Highway 57. That vehicle was driven by 30-year-old Vlad Popescu of Rochester.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Alcohol: Wisconsin Man Eager To Ice Fish Sinks Truck and Trailer

Want some proof that alcohol inhibits your ability to make smart decisions? Look east as a Wisconsin man decided that it was time to take his truck and ice house out to a Wisconsin area lake. The only problem was there wasn't any ice to be had, and his truck and trailer wound up underwater. The Barron County Sheriff's Office, shared a photo of the incident on social media, with a message for area anglers, "THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Goodhue County, MN
Crime & Safety
Goodhue County, MN
Accidents
Red Wing, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Red Wing, MN
Accidents
County
Goodhue County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Red Wing, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Truckdriver Latest To Die In Minnesota Traffic Crash

St Michael, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday near the Twin Cities in a crash on I-94. The deadly wreck happened around 12:45 pm in St. Michael. The State Patrol says the straight truck was westbound on I-94 and was driven by 62-year-old Dean Johnson of Maple Grove. The truck rear-ended a small SUV and then struck a barrier and rolled onto its right side. The State Patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The State Patrol#St Marys Hospital#The St Patrol
Quick Country 96.5

Missing La Crosse Area Toddler Found Dead

Milwaukee, WI (KROC AM News) - Police are reporting a tragic ending in the search for a missing toddler from the La Crosse area who was the focus of an Amber Alert last weekend in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Police Department Thursday reported 3-year-old Major Harris was found dead. He was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Employee Made A Bold Move To Stop A Thief

An employee at the Walgreen's in Albert Lea made a bold decision to follow a thief out to their vehicle and then get inside with the thief in an attempt to get back stolen gift cards yesterday. The result of the bold action was police being able to apprehend the Kansas City Missouri man, after he allegedly drove back to the store with the employee, begging her to get out of the car.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Large Police Presence in SW Rochester Due to ‘Swatting’ Call

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating the so-called SWATing call that may have originated on the other side of the world. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says local dispatchers received a call just before 10:20 last night from a person claiming they had shot their uncle and he was no longer breathing. The caller also stated he had an AR-15 style rifle and would shoot at police if they approached the residence where the shooting purportedly occurred in the 3500 block of Birchwood Lane Southwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Fire Wipes Out Garage Near Rochester Mayo High School

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department reported one person was treated for minor injuries following a garage fire near Mayo High School Monday afternoon. The Fire Department says the fire was reported at 1539 10th Avenue Southeast around 4:30 PM. The responding firefighters found heavy flames in a four-vehicle detached garage with one vehicle inside the structure. A second vehicle parked in front of the garage was also engulfed in flames and power lines behind the fire had dropped and were arcing.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Farm Workers Report Theft In Rural Olmsted County

Eyota, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men who were harvesting a farm field in eastern Olmsted County returned to their vehicles to discover they had been gone through by a thief or thieves. The missing items were valued at nearly $7,000. The two men said they discovered the theft...
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy