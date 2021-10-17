CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Gigabyte Launches its AMD Radeon RX 6600 Eagle 8G Graphics Card

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGigabyte has announced the launch of a brand new AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card – the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle 8G. The Eagle graphics card is the best choice for those who desire a unique design optimized for power efficiency and durability, and the ability to experience incredible high-framerate...

www.eteknix.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgage.com

The New RDNA2 Entry-Level GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 1080p Gaming Review

AMD has just launched its sixth RDNA2-based graphics card: Radeon RX 6600. At $329, this Radeon becomes the entry-point in AMD’s current-gen lineup, and does battle with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060, also priced at $329. In this review, we’re going to take a look at both cards (and more) at 1080p.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Radeon RX 6600 Review

Like Nvidia's "Ampere" family (killer graphics cards, made largely of unobtanium), AMD's Radeon RX 6000 line has been a top-down affair, with its high-end models released before more affordable ones. In keeping with that trend, the Radeon RX 6600 debuts today, with a host of third-party cards based on the GPU. We looked at the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 ($329), which makes its entrance in a more supply-strained graphics-card market than ever. It decloaks at the same introductory list price that the EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Black Gaming 12G, the first RTX 3060 card we tested, did earlier this year. In our benchmark runs, the new AMD entry traded enough gaming wins and losses with that GeForce RTX 3060 to warrant its matching price. But the RX 6600, like all RDNA-based GPUs we've tested in the past few years, comes up a little short in consistency. In today's market, though, the best card is often simply any card you can buy without getting price-gouged, so it's an able enough pick for strong gaming at 1080p (1,920 by 1,080) resolution.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

AMD Radeon RX 6600 review

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is everything we want in a 1080p graphics card in 2021. It’s a bit pricier than we would like but given that all graphics cards are too expensive right now, there’s not much to do about that. But if you want an alternative to the RTX 3060, this is it.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Powercolor Radeon RX 6600 Fighter review

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is the latest and cheapest graphics card out of the red team's design works, and it has one simple task ahead of it: compete with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060. To do that, AMD's bringing more of the RDNA 2 architecture we've grown fond of, but in a pared-back and slimmed-down package that just falls short of my hopeful expectations.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amd Radeon#Graphics Cards#Amd Graphics#Eagle#Gigabyte Radeon Rx 6600#Amd Infinity Cache
windowscentral.com

AMD quietly launched its RX 6600, and it's already selling out

AMD announced and launched the Radeon RX 6600 GPU today. It's a more budget-friendly GPU aimed at 1080p gaming. The RX 6600 is available starting today for $329. AMD just announced and launched the Radeon RX 6600 GPU. It's a budget-friendly graphics card aimed at 1080p gaming. THE RX 6600 leverages AMD RDNA 2 architecture. It features 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of GGDR6 memory, and support for AMD Smart Access memory. The GPU is available today at Amazon, Best Buy, Micro Center, and Newegg, though by the time you read this, it will likely be sold out.
COMPUTERS
Eurogamer.net

Where to buy AMD RX 6600 in the UK and US

AMD's new RX 6600 graphics card has launched, as we've reached the card's October 13th release date and the 2PM BST / 9AM EDT release time. Our RX 6600 review shows that AMD's promise of an affordable 1080p performer at $329/£299 is fulfilled, despite some close competition from Nvidia's RTX 3060, so expect a lot of demand for cards at RRP/MSRP. New GPUs are almost impossible to find at a good price right now, but if you visit the links below at the right time you still have a shot of picking up a shiny new RX 6600 in the US or UK. We've linked to both prebuilt systems and the cards themselves, so consider checking both categories.
RETAIL
eteknix.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Confirmed With 14 Gbps Memory

With AMD set to confirm the launch of the Radeon RX 6600 graphics card on October 13th, the early indications and leaks surrounding this new GPU already suggest that, as everyone expected, this is probably going to be a relatively underwhelming entry-level model. In other words, probably nothing to get that overly excited about. Still, a new graphics card is a new graphics card, and rest assured we’ll be ready to tell you exactly what we think of it as soon as the embargo breaks.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
eteknix.com

XFX RX 6600 SWFT 210 Graphics Card Review

It’s a very special day in the eTeknix office today, as we welcome the release of a new graphics card! They’re few and far between these days, or at least, ones where we actually see the card in real life and can get it on our test benches. AMD will be rolling out their new RX 6600 chipset from a few partners today, and the XFX RX 6600 SWFT 210 looks set to be a welcome choice for gamers. Not only does this promise to be a more affordable card, but it may also even end up close to its MSRP at most retailers. Furthermore, while it’s not going to appeal to the 4K extreme gamer market, for those trying to get their first builds off the ground, this card is promising to provide strong competition for the RTX 3060, which is still currently priced around nearly twice the MSRP of the 6600 due to insane demand and lack of competition… until now.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

AMD Unveils High Performance Gaming Graphics Card

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) launched the AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card, designed to provide visually stunning, high-refresh-rate 1080p gaming experiences to the midrange market. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card leverages breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 architecture that spans desktop PCs, laptops, and consoles to mobile devices...
CELL PHONES
anandtech.com

AMD Launches Radeon RX 6600: More Mainstream Gaming For $329

AMD this morning is once again expanding its Radeon RX 6000 family of video cards, this time with the addition of a second, cheaper mainstream offering: the Radeon RX 6600. Being announced and launched this morning, the Radeon RX 6600 is aimed at the mainstream 1080p gaming market, taking its place as a second, cheaper alternative to AMD’s already-released Radeon RX 6600 XT. Based on the same Navi 23 GPU as its sibling, the Radeon RX 6600 comes with 28 CUs’ worth of graphics hardware, 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and a 32MB Infinity Cache, with prices starting at $329.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

AMD’s new Radeon RX 6600 is more than enough for Far Cry 6 at 1080p60

AMD is filling out the lower rungs of its 6000-series Radeon cards with the Radeon 6600. The new GPU begins shipping today for $329, which puts it head-to-head against Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060. And the good news is that AMD’s newest card is a 1080p beast. And while 1080p60 is essentially a solved problem for $300+ cards, AMD’s new offering ensures that you won’t get left behind even by the newest releases like Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

AMD Radeon RX 6600 review: When overpriced is still a good deal

“The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is too expensive, but in this market, almost anything flies.”. It’s unfortunate, but the GPU shortage has made it nearly impossible to shop for a good graphics card deal. Compared to the best graphics cards, AMD’s new RX 6600 isn’t stellar, and its list price just barely manages to be acceptable. But in a time when graphics card prices are dictated by shortages and scalpers, the RX 6600 could be the deal PC gamers are looking for.
COMPUTERS
Gamespot

AMD Announces RX 6600 For $329

Today, AMD released details concerning the Radeon RX 6600, which starts at $329. AMD claims the card offers 1.3X better performance per watt than the competition at max settings, at least in select titles and in 1080p. It also features AMD RDNA 2 architecture, which AMD boasts is used in a variety of different tech applications from desktop PCs and automotive infotainment systems.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Guide

AMD's Radeon RX 6600 aims to be the ultimate 1080p card for $329

AMD has just revealed the new RX 6600 graphics card. Starting at $329 (depending on the configuration), this entry-level 1080p GPU is perfect for budget-minded gamers. Different configurations are available from board partners such as MSI, Gigabyte, Sapphire, Asus, and more. The RX 6600 is similar to the AMD Radeon...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900K shown to be 56% faster than AMD Ryzen 9 5900X in Time Spy CPU, but gaming advantages over Ryzen 9 5950X seem miniscule with Radeon RX 6600 and DDR4 RAM

Early benchmarks of the upcoming Intel 12th gen Alder Lake Core i9-12900K in combination with AMD's just announced Radeon RX 6600 GPU were posted on Chinese social media. The results show good gains for the Core i9-12900K compared to the Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 9 5950X, and the Core i9-11900K in 3DMark CPU tests. However, real-world gaming benchmarks do not seem to show very high differences, especially when paired with DDR4 RAM.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy