SteelSeries are still one of the top choices for gamers around the world, and certainly one of the most popular eSports brands too. They’ve had quite a few of the best gaming mice, headsets and more for as long as I can remember, and that trend is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Recently, I reviewed the SteelSeries Prime Mini Wireless, one of the lightest, fastest and best equipped eSports-ready gaming mice on the market today. However, its price tag was pretty shocking at around £130, so imagine how excited I am now to find out the wired version is less than half that price!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO