A year after its intended theatrical release, Halloween Kills has finally been unleashed in theaters, with Deadline reporting that the film took in $4.85 million in Thursday night preview screenings. Based on these numbers, the film looks to have an opening weekend somewhere in the $30-million range. This is a major drop compared to its predecessor, as 2018's Halloween took in $7.7 million in preview screenings on its way to an opening weekend of $76.2 million. However, Halloween Kills fared slightly better than A Quiet Place Part II earlier this year, which took in $4.8 million in preview numbers.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO