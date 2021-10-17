CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal pathway to student loan forgiveness just got less complicated: 5 Things podcast

By Shannon Rae Green, Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the PSLF program was created in...

Fortune

How to get your student debt wiped out by Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Last week, the Education Department announced major changes to its Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program—an initiative aimed at providing debt cancellation for public servants. Since its 2007 inception, 98% of borrowers who applied for forgiveness were denied by the program because of a number of hurdles with the approval process.
EDUCATION
leedaily.com

How To Get Approved For Student Loan Forgiveness…

Instead of the fact that 85 percent of the applications for Student Loans are getting rejected, here’s how you can get approval for student loan forgiveness. Check the things you should know. Student Loans. Currently, the thing that can be seen is another 4500 teachers have been rejected for student...
EDUCATION
leedaily.com

Excitement Builds as Dept. of Education Sends Student Loan Forgiveness Emails

Last week, in a Twitter post, Miguel Cardona, the U.S. Secretary of Education has uplifted the expectations of thousands of educators, nurses, and other public workers pointing that their federal student loan might be waived way earlier than the expected months or years. In the tweet published on 15th October,...
EDUCATION
Orange Leader

Are you eligible for revamped Student-Loan Forgiveness Program?

AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of teachers, nurses, social workers, military officers and others in public service can breathe a sigh of relief as the Biden administration has promised major reforms to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, said the program will be...
AUSTIN, TX
Chicago Defender

Federal Student Debt Forgiveness Program Receives Massive Makeover

President Joe Biden and his colleagues at 1800 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. are making strides toward alleviating the stress of student loans for thousands of Americans. This week, Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona have made steps toward changing a troubled student loan program called Public Service Loan Forgiveness....
EDUCATION
CNN

Biden's fixes to the student loan forgiveness program are a good start, but they aren't enough

Sylvester Turner is the mayor of Houston, Texas and president of the African American Mayors Association. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Earlier this month, the Department of Education announced major fixes to a well-intentioned yet broken program that was designed to help millions of teachers, police officers, military personnel and other public service workers alleviate student loan debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Detroit News

Michigan bill would forgive student loans for teachers in low-income districts

Lansing — Student loans could be tied to student lunches for teachers in some Michigan school districts desperately seeking to attract them. A bill recently introduced in the Senate would establish a student loan forgiveness program for people teaching in schools where at least half of the students meet the income eligibility criteria for the free or reduced lunch program.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Post and Courier

Awful student loan forgiveness program for public servants finally gets better

For many years the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has seemed like a cruel joke. Created in 2007, the idea was to create an incentive for workers to take public service jobs, by offering to wipe out remaining student loan debt after 10 years of payments. People with full-time government and non-profit jobs qualified, from teachers and police officers to employees of towns and state agencies.
EDUCATION
upr.org

Student loan forgiveness could help thousands of Utah grads

Major changes are coming to the U.S. Department of Education's Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that could have a big impact on Utah graduates. The program created in 2007 was meant to provide student debt relief to workers in public service fields, like teachers and paraprofessionals, but it has been plagued by bureaucratic issues making it difficult to qualify.
UTAH STATE
wamc.org

Gillibrand pushes for more flexible student loan forgiveness program

Changes to federal student loan forgiveness are set to go into effect, but Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says more should be done to assist public service workers. The federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is pitched as a way for people who go into certain careers – government, 501c3 not-for-profits – to have their student loans forgiven after 10 years. But there are requirements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Forbes

17-Year Millennial Bull Market; Student Loan Forgiveness

This is a preview of Sound Money, Forbes’ free weekly newsletter about pressing issues that matter to your financial well-being: personal finance, investing, taxes and retirement. Click here to get it delivered to your inbox on Thursdays. Trust The Trusts. In light of the revelations surrounding the billionaires exposed in...
EDUCATION
NBC Philadelphia

Watch: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Mask Mandates, Student Loan Forgiveness and Financial Education in Elementary Schools

Current Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins CNBC's Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson to discuss his strategy on starting financial education earlier in schools, community college as a way to avoid long term student debt and mask and vaccine mandates in schools. SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week...
EDUCATION

