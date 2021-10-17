Federal pathway to student loan forgiveness just got less complicated: 5 Things podcast

The U.S. Department of Education is easing requirements for Americans who work in public service roles to qualify for student loan forgiveness, paving the way for thousands to have their college debt erased after a decade of payments, regardless of the federal loan type. Under the new rules announced Wednesday,...
Last week, the Education Department announced major changes to its Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program—an initiative aimed at providing debt cancellation for public servants. Since its 2007 inception, 98% of borrowers who applied for forgiveness were denied by the program because of a number of hurdles with the approval process.
Instead of the fact that 85 percent of the applications for Student Loans are getting rejected, here’s how you can get approval for student loan forgiveness. Check the things you should know. Student Loans. Currently, the thing that can be seen is another 4500 teachers have been rejected for student...
Last week, in a Twitter post, Miguel Cardona, the U.S. Secretary of Education has uplifted the expectations of thousands of educators, nurses, and other public workers pointing that their federal student loan might be waived way earlier than the expected months or years. In the tweet published on 15th October,...
Q. I have $30,000 in student loans and no other debt. I’ve been saving in my emergency fund and it’s now about $25,000. Does it make sense to pay off a chunk of the loans? What happens if some are later forgiven?. — Graduate who saves. A. It’s great that...
AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of teachers, nurses, social workers, military officers and others in public service can breathe a sigh of relief as the Biden administration has promised major reforms to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, said the program will be...
The U.S. Department of Education has begun sending emails to thousands of teachers, nurses and other public servants to tell them they could have some of their federal student loan debts erased months — and even years — earlier than borrowers had expected. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona highlighted the move...
For scores of people with student loan debt the end of the COVID-related deferrments is coming after the New Year. Student loan payments are expected to resume on Feb. 1 after a freeze, despite another loan company shutting down and transferring borrowers to new companies, according to Business Insider. "We...
President Joe Biden and his colleagues at 1800 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. are making strides toward alleviating the stress of student loans for thousands of Americans. This week, Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona have made steps toward changing a troubled student loan program called Public Service Loan Forgiveness....
Sylvester Turner is the mayor of Houston, Texas and president of the African American Mayors Association. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Earlier this month, the Department of Education announced major fixes to a well-intentioned yet broken program that was designed to help millions of teachers, police officers, military personnel and other public service workers alleviate student loan debt.
Lansing — Student loans could be tied to student lunches for teachers in some Michigan school districts desperately seeking to attract them. A bill recently introduced in the Senate would establish a student loan forgiveness program for people teaching in schools where at least half of the students meet the income eligibility criteria for the free or reduced lunch program.
For many years the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has seemed like a cruel joke. Created in 2007, the idea was to create an incentive for workers to take public service jobs, by offering to wipe out remaining student loan debt after 10 years of payments. People with full-time government and non-profit jobs qualified, from teachers and police officers to employees of towns and state agencies.
Major changes are coming to the U.S. Department of Education's Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that could have a big impact on Utah graduates. The program created in 2007 was meant to provide student debt relief to workers in public service fields, like teachers and paraprofessionals, but it has been plagued by bureaucratic issues making it difficult to qualify.
It just got easier for a select group of people to qualify for student loan forgiveness. The Department of Education is temporarily overhauling a federal forgiveness program. It applies to public servant workers like teachers, government employees, non-profit workers and military service members. The program was created years ago to...
Changes to federal student loan forgiveness are set to go into effect, but Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says more should be done to assist public service workers. The federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is pitched as a way for people who go into certain careers – government, 501c3 not-for-profits – to have their student loans forgiven after 10 years. But there are requirements.
