Red Wing Man Killed in Sunday Morning Crash
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash this morning in Goodhue County claimed the life of a Red Wing man. The State Patrol...fun1043.com
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash this morning in Goodhue County claimed the life of a Red Wing man. The State Patrol...fun1043.com
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0