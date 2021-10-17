CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA delays Moderna vaccine for adolescents due to risk of rare heart condition

By Asher Notheis, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday it would delay its decision on administration of the Moderna vaccine to adolescents, citing concerns the shot may lead to a heightened risk of a rare heart condition. The FDA has not yet determined if the risk is higher for adolescents,...

