Impressive DIY Poly Synth In Progress

We use the onboard sequencer on the desktop model of IK Multimedia’s UNO Synth Pro to quickly whip up three house and techno basslines. Unless you’re a hardcore DAWless jammer, we pretty much all rely on the sequencers in our DAWs. They’re powerful and centralized so why would ever need anything else? Well, there’s something to be said for programming with a synthesizer or drum machine’s built-in sequencer. They’re quick and immediate and a convenient way to get ideas down on the fly. They can also offer functionality that your DAW may not, like step sequencing. Finally, they’re part of the instrument’s design so they’ve likely been designed around the sequencer, and so sound pretty good with them.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO