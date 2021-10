Windows 11 began its rollout last week, as Microsoft launched its new operating system to eligible devices on Oct. 5. Everyone already using Windows 10 can upgrade for free if they have a compatible computer. Note that Microsoft is rolling out the OS in phases, so your system might not prompt you to upgrade just yet -- in fact, you might not find it even if you tell your computer to check for updates. An August blog post from Microsoft said the company expects "all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022."

