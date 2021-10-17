CDOT looking to hire nearly 200 people amid labor shortage

The American West is abuzz about a major snowstorm that's about to roll through the region in upcoming days, expected to drop feet of snow in some places. According to a report from Powder Chasers, some models from the past few days have shown up to eight feet of snow dumping in the area of California's Sierra Nevada mountain range over the next week. While that total is likely on the higher end of the forecast, there's a good chance the American West is about to get widespread significant snow as three atmospheric rivers move through the region.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO