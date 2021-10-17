CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDOT looking to hire nearly 200 people amid labor shortage

By Tamera Twitty tameratwitty@outtherecolorado.com
outtherecolorado.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is seeking to hire more snowplow drivers as winter weather makes it way to the state. In an article by Summit Daily, CDOT spokesperson Bob Wilson reported that there are about...

