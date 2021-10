The Hawai‘i Department of Health is offering guidance to help families have a safe and fun Halloween. “Celebrating Halloween is a special event for families, and it is possible to take steps to celebrate safely. Outdoor gatherings are safer, and consistent handwashing and mask wearing are recommended,” said Director of Health Dr. Elizabeth Char. “All children 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated and that is really the best way to keep our children safe during Halloween and the upcoming holidays.”

KAHULUI, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO