IAF's Mirage 2000 squadron takes part in Blue Flag exercise in Israel

Dan Handelman of Portland is with the regional nonprofit Peace and Justice WorksAs an organization that took part in protests against the Afghan war before it began in 2001, we wish we shared the Portland Tribune editorial board's advice to celebrate the end of two decades of war. While President Biden followed through on former President Donald Trump's pledge to pull out U.S. troops, the war has not ended. The U.S. has stated their intent to continue airstrikes from over-the-horizon positions, a tactic used during the pullout with disastrous consequences. Guantanamo Bay prison, created in January 2002, remains open with...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO