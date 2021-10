Apple promised that Siri would reach third-party devices back at WWDC, and now it’s clear just what that will look like. Ecobee has started rolling out an update that brings Siri to the SmartThermostat. You’ll need a HomePod mini to serve as a hub, but you’ll otherwise get to talk to Ecobee’s device like you would your iPhone or Apple Watch — helpful if you want to set the temperature without reaching for another device first.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO