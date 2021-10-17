The Coast Is Clear

Wet and severe winter-like weather is forecast for much of the United States as a Pacific storm aims for California, and a thunderous, unsettled system moves into the Midwest and mid-Atlantic. The severe weather, including flooding and high winds, could impact 108 million people late Saturday into Tuesday. A Pacific...
Unsettled weather is expected in South Florida Saturday through Monday, with rain chances at 60% on Saturday and 70% Sunday and Monday. All three days will have highs in the mid 80s and all three days have the potential for some flooding, depending on where the heaviest rain sets up.
A boundary system will slowly take over the sunshine State bringing in deep tropical moisture from the south. Heavy cloud cover will continue to build overnight tonight with temperatures dropping to the low in mid 70s
Comments / 0