Hope, conflicted morality as Newcastle fans welcome Saudis

There used to be a sport over there. Football has never been pure. There have always been the rich looking to improve their reputations by investing in clubs. Even in its amateur days, football was rotten, amateurism itself by the end a carapace to try to stop the working classes taking over the game.
It is an illuminating comment on the Premier League and its unabashed worship of money that when a purveyor of pre-meditated murder, mass executions, state-sponsored misogyny and widespread oppression of LGBT rights rides into Newcastle United with blood still dripping from a bone-saw, English football’s top flight rolls out a red carpet for him and scoops up the drops of black gold that leak on it as he passes.
Amnesty International has urged Newcastle fans, players and staff to study Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record following the club’s controversial acquisition. The world’s leading human rights organisation is also hoping that a forthcoming fan-led review strengthens the owners’ and directors’ test, which has again been brought into sharp focus by the Newcastle takeover.
Kick It Out are planning talks with Newcastle to discourage fans from wearing tea towels on their heads in a misguided celebration of the club's new Saudi owners. Hundreds of supporters donned home-made head-dresses for the Public Investment Fund's first game in charge against Tottenham at St James Park on Sunday, creating a spectacle that dismayed Kick It Out and influential FA figures.
Newcastle fans talked of the hope that the new Saudi owners of their club have given them, but some still had concerns about the country’s record on human rights. Homosexuality is illegal in the country and there are still many constraints on the rights of women in Saudi Arabia, despite Mohammed bin Salman’s attempts to paint a more progressive picture and modernise the country in the 21st century.
Throughout a day bleakly devoid of irony on Tyneside, the illusion of salvation assumed unusual forms. Just as Newcastle fans sang along to Going Home, Mark Knopfler’s plangent theme tune to Local Hero, they reserved their loudest cheers for His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, newly arrived from Riyadh. While a Gallowgate End banner proclaimed Jimmy Nail’s homespun philosophy about this being a mighty town built on solid ground, a fan in mock Arabian costume posed with his bottle of Newcastle Brown Ale, declaring: “We’re Saudis, we can afford anything.”
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has backtracked on its request for fans to stop wearing imitation Arab clothing to mark the purchase of the Premier League team by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The club now says supporters “should feel free to do so as they see fit.” Newcastle says in a statement before the team’s away match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday that the club is “inclusive to all.” Newcastle issued Wednesday what it described as “guidance” about clothing at matches saying some attire seen at the 3-2 home loss to Tottenham on Sunday could be viewed as “culturally inappropriate.”
The Holmesdale Fanatics, a Crystal Palace fan group, have condemned Newcastle's recent takeover and displayed a banner in the stands during the match between the two sides. Palace and Newcastle played out a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park, as the visitors earned their first Premier League point of their new era, but it was off the pitch where the most notable action occurred.
Crystal Palace fans displayed a large banner accusing the new owners of Newcastle United of “terrorism, beheadings and murder” and took aim at Premier League chief executive Richard Masters for signing off on the controversial takeover. A large flag was erected in the Holmesdale Road end that depicted a member...
One single sentence, printed in block capitals, emblazoned on a laminated banner, captured it all: all of the pain and resentment and angst and fury of all those years spent under the turgid, wearying, bleak years of Mike Ashley’s ownership of Newcastle United, that decade and a half when the club’s owner seemed to take pleasure, after a while, in draining his own fans of spirit, and pleasure, and hope.
A woman who says her jailed brother has been tortured in Saudi Arabia is urging Newcastle United fans to remember the state's "victims" at games. A consortium backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has bought the club. The Premier League said the new owners were separate from the state.
LONDON — A former shipbuilding city in northeast England may seem an unlikely place for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to rehabilitate his tarnished reputation. And yet last week, hundreds of Newcastle residents gathered outside the city’s soccer stadium to pay homage to the power behind the Saudi throne — the man widely known as MBS.
