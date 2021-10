We haven’t had a new Billy Idol release in 17 Years, so it was so nice to receive his new 4 Song EP ‘The Roadside’. The leadoff single “Bitter Taste” is so refreshing and comes with a cool dark vibe to it!! I was so happy to finally sit down with Billy in Studio Z and have him bring me up to speed with Steve Stevens, recording with Butch Walker, his tragic motorcycle accident, more new music, how Rebel Yell came to be… plus The Stones, Cover Songs, Playing Philly, and seeing how he is so happy with his family becoming a 2-time grandfather. Welcome Billy Idol back to WMMR!!! Enjoy listening to our chat!!! Thanx xo BAMBAM.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO