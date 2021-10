The 2021 version of Dune is now out in movie theaters - but it is also streaming at home on HBO Max at the same time. With Dune having been a major blockbuster tentpole for Warner Bros. - and more importantly, the first chapter of what could be an epic trilogy - all eyes are on the film's box office performance. So how is Dune doing in theaters with that HBO Max streaming option also on the table? So far, so good, judging by the early returns. Dune has earned a reported $5.1 million in Thursday night previews, setting on pace for a strong opening weekend overall.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO