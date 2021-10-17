CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suspect detained after fatally shooting man on Saturday in Phoenix

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
KTAR News
KTAR News
 6 days ago
PHOENIX — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot during a fight in Phoenix. They said 21-year-old Earl Harrison Begay...

