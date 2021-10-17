Suspect detained after fatally shooting man on Saturday in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy who died after being beaten by a suspect was remembered as man who lived his dream to protect and serve. Mourners and fellow law enforcement officers packed a church Tuesday in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale to honor Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz. Only with the sheriff’s office for three years, the 45-year-old Ruiz was an older recruit. But that didn’t deter him from putting forth his best efforts.

