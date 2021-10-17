CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Simmons practices with 76ers; status for opener unknown

By DAN GELSTON
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDEN, N.J. -- Doc Rivers tried to play Ben Simmons' return to the Philadelphia 76ers cool, just introducing the petulant point guard to the team at practice with a joke like the coach would use for any other player back from a drawn-out absence. 'œThat's how it is,' Rivers...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
Audacy

Ben Simmons lists gaudy South Jersey house for $5M

PHILADELPHIA — Not sure which is more ostentatious: the theatrics of the Ben Simmons drama in Philly, or the 25-year-old’s choice in home decor. As of Wednesday, the 76er’s Moorestown, New Jersey, home is listed on Zillow. The price: $5 million. The 10,477-square-foot mansion was built in 2019 and includes...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The All Star Guard#Follow#The Mmon
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers Trade Features Zach LaVine To Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers president Daryl Morey gets slammed by NBPA exec over ugly Ben Simmons comments

NBPA executive director Michelle Roberts is not happy with Daryl Morey’s unsympathetic comments about the Philadelphia 76ers’ wantaway star Ben Simmons. When addressing the situation recently, Morey didn’t hold back his thoughts about their plans for Simmons if he continues to hold out and refuse to play for the Sixers. He highlighted how they won’t give in to the pressure and instead find the best trade for him where they can get another All-Star player in return.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Report: Ben Simmons Not ‘Mentally Ready’ To Play For Sixers, Out Indefinitely

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons will not play in the Sixers’ home opener Friday and is expected to miss “an undetermined period of time,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Athletic reported Simmons is “currently not mentally ready to play for the team.” The Athletic previously reported Simmons is not against playing for the Sixers. Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period...
NBA
International Business Times

NBA News: Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers Open To Ben Simmons' Return

The never-ending Ben Simmons saga may finally be coming to a close after recent developments. According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the Philadelphia 76ers and head coach Doc Rivers are open to having Simmons return to the team. “We'd love to get him back. Other than that, honestly, there's nothing to...
NBA
inquirer.com

Ben Simmons takes required physical for Sixers, playing status still unknown

Ben Simmons is taking the proper steps to return to the court. Sources said Simmons took the required physical on Tuesday for the Sixers. He also met with the team brass at the Sixers’ practice facility. This comes one day after the three-time All-Star point guard took a COVID-19 test...
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers suspend Ben Simmons for ‘detrimental conduct’ during practice

The Philadelphia 76ers suspended All-Star point guard Ben Simmons one game for “detrimental conduct” to the team, ruling him out for the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. After demanding a trade this summer and holding out for most of training camp, Simmons and the 76ers started working toward...
NBA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
124K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy