Rottadoodle Puppies

Hazelnut is an adolescent shepherd/husky mix looking for a home. The 3-year-old girl is friendly and seems to have some previous training experience. While at the shelter, she is working on her basic obedience. She may get along with another dog of her size and energy level. Information about Hazelnut:...
Frankie is looking for the perfect retirement home. This 13-year-old Yorkie would love some humans to worship the ground he walks on and carry him up and down the stairs (or wherever else he'd like to go)!. Frankie does well with other other dogs, cats, all humans gentle enough to...
Doll 10 Beauty is partnering with Women’s Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Road in Bensalem, as sponsor of a free pet adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Dolls for Paws Adoption Event will feature family activities, pumpkin painting, food, refreshments and a chance to win raffle prizes. All adoption fees will be fully covered by Doll 10 Beauty.
Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Remi is a 5-month-old boy who loves to make biscuits with his paws! He plays with toys and also likes to cuddle. Visit...
Meet Kuda! This sweet puppy was found abandoned with a whole litter, left alongside a country road. Fortunately, all the puppies are doing great thanks to Love Mutts Rescue! Kuda is ready to find a best friend to play with and love. If you want to adopt any of the puppies, contact Love Mutts Rescue at https://www.lovemuttsrescue.org/
Peanut is a tiny little guy with a huge personality! He's outgoing and social and never met a person or a dog he didn't love. He hasn't met any cats yet, but we bet with proper introductions, he'd love those, too. Being a puppy, he's high-energy and loves to play.
It's our Pet of the Week! This week we have four-month-old Oakley and Annie, a brother and sister duo of Chihuahua mixes. If you'd like to adopt both, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune park during the hours between 10a-5p.
During this pandemic, a lot of us have suffered depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Now the world is opening back up, and getting back out into the world can help with those issues. Of course, there's another way to boost your spirits, and that's by adopting a new furry friend to...
Welcome to Olive Her Friends, where we find small dogs that are desperate for a home. We want you to find that companion you've been looking for. Meet the dog who's just a sad boy. Travish is a long-haired Chihuahua weighing in at 10 pounds. His adoption fee is only $100, which includes vetting, microchip, and microchip enrollment fee. Travish likes other dogs and cats but he prefers to just lay low hang out by himself and listen to Adele on repeat.
Anyone who has adopted a dog will know that your four-legged friends can make loyal and trustworthy companions – perfect for company and emotional support. When it comes to affectionate dog breeds, we don't just mean puppy dog eyes. ESAs or 'Emotional Support Animals' are highly intelligent dogs that can be trained to handle unique mental health situations, helping their owners to manage symptoms of anxiety, depression and panic attacks.
Dogs are a man’s best friend, and they love to be around people. It makes sense that there would be breeds of dogs who enjoy making new friends! The Labrador Retriever is one of the most popular breeds in America for good reason; this breed is known for its intelligence, friendliness, and gentle demeanor. The beagle is another friendly favorite that loves to cuddle with its owner at home or on walks through the neighborhood. If you’re looking for a more active pup that enjoys playing with other dogs then consider getting an Australian shepherd or German shepherd puppy instead. These are just some ideas, here are a few more dogs that have been ranked as the most social dog breeds.
LUCY AND LIZA — These adorable sisters were born on Aug. 20 and will be ready for their forever families in just a week. Dad is a Boxer and mom is a Staffie so these girls will be in the 50-60 pound range when grown. Both are cuddly and very playful.
Missy will make a great companion. She enjoys playing with other dogs and running around a secure fenced in yard. She loves getting attention from her humans and will make a great lap dog. Missy is four years old and weighs 17 pounds. Missy’s adoption fee is $250; she is...
Ginger and Mitzi are a bonded pair who have lived their entire lives together. Their human mom recently passed away, so now they need to go to a loving home together. They are both shih tzu mixes, which means they won't shed. They are good with other dogs, cats and...
A dog abandoned at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has been reunited with her puppies, the Humane Society announced today. Last week, officials with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton asked for the public’s help in identifying the woman who abandoned a dog at their shelter. The dog looked like it had recently given birth, and veterinarians were worried about the health of the puppies.
Watch this guy turn an aggressive dog into a cuddlebug — and sleep in a pile of hundreds of rescue dogs every night ❤️. To help Dejan take care of his rescued dogs, you can support their ongoing care with Vucjak Shelter: https://thedo.do/donatevucjak. Keep up with their rescue work on Instagram: https://thedo.do/vucjak.
Closest Major Intersection Animal hospital off us 1. Additional Comments No microchip found male tan chihuahua mix. Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb) Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. Yes. APPEARANCE. Tail of Pet Long. MICROCHIP. Has Pet...
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
The Maine Coon cat is such a unique animal and a great pet!. According to Wikipedia, it's a big ol' cat with a very distinctive physical appearance and valuable hunting skills. Good for those Maine homes with a mouse problem. It's one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, and native to us, Maine. It's of course the official state cat.
