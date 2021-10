Kadarius Toney lost his cool in the heat of Sunday’s loss at Dallas, but the rookie receiver publicly apologized on Monday and said it won’t happen again. “I feel like I need to apologize to mainly everyone because as far as little kids looking up to me, it’s not the example I want to set for them,” Toney said on a Zoom audio call. “Everybody makes mistakes, but we always have to be accountable for our emotions and our actions.”

