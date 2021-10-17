CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Raptors roster breakdown: How final cut impacts cap, Raptors 905, more

Sportsnet.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Raptors’ trip to the famous Rocky statue in Philadelphia must have resonated with Sam Dekker. Heading into the team’s final pre-season game, Dekker looked to be on the outside of a very competitive battle for the final few roster spots. He’d barely played through four games, and with Yuta...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
raptorshq.com

Raptors continue preseason in Boston vs Celtics: Preview, start time and more

The goal of a pro sports team, as we all know, is to win. The preseason, however, is played and viewed with a different set of priorities. Sure, the Toronto Raptors dropping 126-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers was a disappointing result. But our takeaway from these games has less to do with the score and much more to do with what returning players have added from last year, or how new additions are gelling with the roster, or even how top-five draft picks look compared to the handful of Summer League highlights we’ve been replaying in our minds during the dog days of September.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Raptors GameThread

The Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington, or listen to it on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Raptors final score: Toronto comes back in second half to defeat Washington, 113-108

The Washington Wizards are still winless in the preseason. But it’s becoming quite concerning since they only have one more game left before the regular season next week. And they lost 113-108 to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night despite leading for most of the time including well into the fourth quarter. It’s especially disappointing because Washington played this game with several days rest while the Raptors were on the back-end of a back-to-back.
NBA
NBA

Raptors Waive Gillespie and Perry

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday they have waived forwards Freddie Gillespie and Reggie Perry. Gillespie, 6-foot-8, 243 pounds, averaged 2.8 rebounds and 7.5 minutes across five preseason contests. In 20 games (two starts) with Toronto during the 2020-21 season, Gillespie posted averages of 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 19.6 minutes. Prior to his time with the Raptors, Gillespie averaged 10.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 27.8 minutes in 15 games with the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League bubble in Orlando.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Hagans
Person
Malachi Flynn
Person
Freddie Gillespie
Person
Breein Tyree
Person
Alex Antetokounmpo
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors training camp battle: Who will crack the roster this year?

Every coach wants a competitive training camp. Complacency can invite poor habits early in a season, and there’s no better way to combat that than battles for touches, roles and jobs up and down the roster. If things aren’t “fluid” – a popular word in just about every Toronto Raptors camp the last few years – then guys aren’t being pushed enough.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Sam Dekker, Ishmail Wainright, Isaac Bonga competing for Raptors' final roster spots

The fight to make the Raptors‘ 15-man regular-season squad has been one of the NBA’s more competitive preseason roster battles, with Sam Dekker, Ishmail Wainright and Isaac Bonga vying to earn two spots (or just one, if Toronto opens the season with 14 players). Addressing the competition Thursday, Dekker said he’ll be happy for Wainright and/or Bonga if they beat him out for a roster spot.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Bonds forged during fight for Raptors' final roster spots are made to last

TORONTO – Throughout life you would be very hard-pressed not to make a few relationships along the way. Some will be fleeting, some a matter of convenience and others still merely cordial. But the strongest bonds are often those forged when you’re faced with adversity, either tackling a challenge side-by-side...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors 905#Basketball#Nba#The Toronto Raptors#Las Vegas Summer League
Yardbarker

Raptors Want to Get Longer Looks at Players Fighting for Roster Spots

With just two preseason games left on the schedule, the Toronto Raptors are going to start taking a long look at the players fighting for roster spots, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday. Goran Dragic, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby will all sit out one of the next two games,...
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Who is “The Guy” for the Raptors?

Let me preface this by saying that the concept of having multiple players who are capable of carrying the Toronto Raptors offense is unlike any situation the team has found itself in before. It’s actually a great problem to have. The downside to that is the reality that Toronto finds themselves in now. OG Anunoby has steadily improved every year and looks to be ready for another massive increase in all-around productivity. Pascal Siakam, who is often thought of as the Raptors number one option, was hesitant to assert himself in that position during the franchises media day. Fred VanVleet, the heir apparent to Kyle Lowry, will have as many opportunities to score the bucket as the two previously mentioned names. There’s a fourth option in all of this and it might come to bite Toronto if they can secure a playoff spot. Is this a team that will execute offense by committee?
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Raptors Notes: Roster Battle, Siakam, Boucher, Anunoby

The fight to make the Raptors‘ 15-man regular season squad has been one of the NBA’s more competitive preseason roster battles, with Sam Dekker, Ishmail Wainright, and Isaac Bonga vying to earn two spots (or just one, if Toronto opens the season with 14 players). Addressing the competition today, Dekker said he’ll be happy for Wainright and/or Bonga if they beat him out for a roster spot.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Gameday: Raptors @ Celtics, October 9

Is this a rivalry yet? I still have a bitter taste in my mouth from that playoff series in the bubble so I’m going to go with ‘yes’. Boston is one of the most celebrated and decorated franchises in league history but the Raptors have dominated the Atlantic and even brought a championship to the division for the first time since, you guessed it… 2008, when the Celtics last won the NBA world title. I’m still in disbelief that we’re just a year removed from that chaotic series but it was gruelling and ugly. Boston overcame Toronto, but just like their neighbours up north, the C’s have taken a considerable step back from the years they were believed to be contenders. The Raptors descent from chasing a championship has been well documented and last season was a prime example of why roster stability is so absolutely critical. Now, you may be asking yourself “why is Manny talking about games that meant something, whereas this preseason game means nothing?” You’d be right to think that, too.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Report: Raptors waive Ish Wainwright

According to a report from Blake Murphy, the Toronto Raptors have waived forward Ish Wainwright, leaving the roster at the maximum 15 players as the season opener approaches. The Raptors have waived Ishmail Wainright. He should have interest around the league as a positionally versatile defender and maybe the best...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors waive forward Ishmail Wainright as roster takes shape

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have waived forward Ishmail Wainright to get the NBA's maximum roster size of 15 players. Wainright signed with the Raptors as a free agent in the summer after three seasons in Europe. The six-foot-four, 241-pound forward averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.7 minutes in...
NBA
Yardbarker

Projecting Final Roster Cuts With One Raptors Preseason Game to Go

The Toronto Raptors are no strangers to COVID-19 chaos. Last season the team went almost a month without a single win after Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw all tested positive for the virus and this year the pandemic forced Khem Birch to miss two weeks of the preseason after he tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. It’s why Raptors coach Nick Nurse continues to stress the importance of depth this year.
NBA
NBC Sports

Raptors’ plan: In Masai we trust

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there. Would I have drafted Scottie Barnes over Jalen Suggs at No....
NBA
Yardbarker

Sam Dekker & Ishmail Wainright Make Final Cut Decisions Very Tough in Raptors Victory Over Wizards

It may have been the final preseason game of the year for the Toronto Raptors, but it certainly felt like Game 7 for a few players. That's traditionally how the final preseason game goes for the dozens of players throughout the league fighting for their NBA lives. For Toronto, it was the final outing for Isaac Bonga, Sam Dekker, Ishmail Wainright, and Freddie Gillespie to prove that they deserve one of the two remaining spots on the team. With NBA contracts on the line, the group, for the most part, stepped up, helping to lead Toronto to a 113-108 victory over the Washington Wizards.
NBA
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: Making a roster case for all 3 non-guaranteed players

The Toronto Raptors are on the verge of finally setting their 15-man roster after finishing up their postseason grind against the Washington Wizards. After waiving Freddie Gillespie and Reggie Perry, Nick Nurse must select two of either Isaac Bonga, Ishmail Wainright, or Sam Dekker to secure the final roster spots.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy