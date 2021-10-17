Reliable Robotics Raises $100 Million to Expand Access to More Places With Remotely Piloted Cargo Operations

A new startup that replaces pilots with robots has received $100 million in funding.Reliable Robotics argues that, with many planes now being controlled automatically, that pilots are the most expensive aspects of cargo operations. Trucking is monotonous and uninteresting work, meaning it is also the source of the most mistakes.Its technology is aimed at handling the taxi, takeoff, landing, and parking parts of cargo flights – monitored by licensed pilots remotely in the control centre. It is claimed that autonomous planes could save airlines approximately $60 billion per year.The company claims it can auto-land on small landing strips in rural...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO