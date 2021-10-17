CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Reliable Robotics Raises $100 Million to Expand Access to More Places With Remotely Piloted Cargo Operations

uasweekly.com
 6 days ago

Reliable Robotics, a leader in automated aircraft systems, announced today a $100 million Series C funding round led by Coatue Management. Coatue joins past investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Eclipse Ventures, Teamworthy Ventures and Pathbreaker Ventures to bring total fundraising over $133 million. With its innovative airframe independent technology, Reliable’s Remotely Operated...

AirData and Wingtra Collaborate to Support Professional VTOL Drone Mapping and Surveying Operations

Today, AirData UAV and Wingtra are excited to announce a new partnership which enables AirData, the leading drone data management platform, to process and analyze flight logs from the world’s most efficient and reliable VTOL on the market. The Wingtra-AirData collaboration provides surveying and mapping pilots a streamlined, reliable way to track and manage flight data and aircraft maintenance, providing efficient access to FAA-mandated record keeping and valuable data benefitting the organization’s flight programs.
TECHNOLOGY
Aviation Week

H3 Raises Funds for Hydrogen-Fueled Cargo Drones

Singapore-headquartered H3 Dynamics has closed a $26 million funding round to develop hydrogen-powered unmanned aircraft for longer-range parcel and cargo delivery. The funding round was led by Toyota and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking group. Founded in 2015 by a pioneer in hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion... Subscription Required. H3 Raises Funds for Hydrogen-Fueled...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Skyward Integrates Updated LAANC for Night Airspace Access & Refined Grids

Skyward, A Verizon company, announced that the next generation of the FAA’s Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) is now live within the Skyward platform. The latest update introduces authorization requests for nighttime drone flights in controlled airspace, as well as refined airspace grids. Skyward customers can request automated and near real-time access to controlled airspace for any time of day, as well as request higher altitude LAANC authorizations in portions of controlled airspace.
TECHNOLOGY
#Air Cargo#Aircraft Systems#Air Transportation#Reliable Robotics#Coatue Management#Eclipse Ventures#Teamworthy Ventures#Pathbreaker Ventures#Ameriflight
Empowering Drone Operators to Help Farmers Grow Profits with “Smart Farming” Technology

American farms increasingly rely on technology to manage the unpredictable aspects of crop and herd operations. However, many farming tasks are still done manually, wasting valuable time and money. Aquiline Drones (AD), a drone and cloud solutions company, has an immediate solution – Smart Farming with Drones, an online training course. For an introductory price of $99, any drone operator or farmer can now learn how to better manage agricultural business operations through data using drones and artificial intelligence (AI) for immense analysis and revenue-maximizing forecasting.
AGRICULTURE
Constant Aviation and Robotic Skies Commit to Serving the Commercial Drone Market Together

Constant Aviation, one of the country’s largest maintenance, repair and overhaul businesses (MROs), has renewed its partnership with Robotic Skies, a global marketplace for drone maintenance services, to support a next-generation aviation sector: Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). The continuing partnership positions Constant Aviation and Robotic Skies at the forefront of these fast-emerging markets.
ELECTRONICS
Teledyne FLIR launches ION M640x next-generation tactical quadcopter

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) , a subsidiary of Teledyne FLIR today announced the launch of ION ™ M640x Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). This UAS designed, developed and manufactured in the United States is based on the functions of ION M440 (Blue sUAS project product) and will provide military and other government customers with first-class capabilities to accomplish their unique tasks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Startup Reliable Robotics receives $100M in funding to replace pilots with robots

A new startup that replaces pilots with robots has received $100 million in funding.Reliable Robotics argues that, with many planes now being controlled automatically, that pilots are the most expensive aspects of cargo operations. Trucking is monotonous and uninteresting work, meaning it is also the source of the most mistakes.Its technology is aimed at handling the taxi, takeoff, landing, and parking parts of cargo flights – monitored by licensed pilots remotely in the control centre. It is claimed that autonomous planes could save airlines approximately $60 billion per year.The company claims it can auto-land on small landing strips in rural...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Reliable Robotics lifts $100M to take autonomous cargo planes where none have gone before

The funds will go toward scaling the team and supporting its first aircraft certification program — working toward commercial cargo operations. In the first instance, the company is working on automation systems for existing aircraft. They have been experimenting and developing using a Cessna 172, which started flying unmanned flights a couple of years ago.
SAN JOSE, CA
Aviation Week

Reliable Raises Funds To Advance Autonomous Cargo Aircraft

Reliable Robotics has raised an additional $100 million in funding to continue development of its remotely operated aircraft system for cargo and passenger aircraft. The capital raised will support the first aircraft certification program and expedite launch of commercial cargo operations, the... Subscription Required. Reliable Raises Funds To Advance Autonomous...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Neowin

The Linux Foundation raises $10 million to expand and support the OpenSSF

The Linux Foundation has announced that it has raised $10 million in new investments to expand and support the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF). OpenSSF is a cross-industry alliance that congregates various open-source software initiatives under one umbrella to identify and solve cybersecurity vulnerabilities in open-source software and create enhanced vulnerability disclosure practices, research, training, and tooling. Brian Behlendorf, open-source luminary and the primary developer of the Apache Web server, will serve this collaborative effort as General Manager.
CHARITIES
pulse2.com

Automotive Robotics Company RoboTire Raises $7.5 Million

RoboTire — a Detroit-based automotive robotics and automation startup that promises to transfer the tire industry — recently announced the closing of its $7.5 million Series A investment. These are the details. RoboTire — Detroit-based automotive robotics and automation startup that promises to transfer the tire industry — recently announced...
DETROIT, MI
CMSWire

Deel Raises $425 Million for Remote Hiring

Deel announced this week its raised $425 million in Series D funding, taking the total amount raised by the company to over $630 million, and pushing another remote work-focused tech firm further into unicorn status. According to Reuters, the company, now valued at $5.5 billion, has more than tripled its...
BUSINESS
uasweekly.com

ADA, an Anti-Jam GPS System, was successfully operated during Operation ‘Guardian of the Walls’

Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) innovative ADA Anti-Jam GPS System, designed to protect GPS/GNSS navigation from jamming, has been integrated into advanced platforms used by the Israeli Air Force (IAF), including into F-16 fighter jets and various types of UAS. The ADA System has demonstrated operational maturity and is in use by a number of international customers on various airborne, land, and marine platforms. ADA is combat-proven in providing immunity against GPS jammers, most recently demonstrating its effectiveness in ‘Operation Guardian of the Walls’ last May.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Rocket Lab CEO on Solar Sail Launch With NASA

Space exploration is also getting a boost amid all the excitement surrounding space tourism. Satellite launch service provider Rocket Lab secured a partnership with NASA this month to develop a solar sail launch for deep space or interplanetary exploration purposes. Founder and CEO Peter Beck joined Cheddar to discuss the details of the technology and the timeline for launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techstartups.com

Fintech startup Tala raises $145 million to democratize financial access for the underbanked and expand globally and into crypto

According to data from the World Bank, globally, about 1.7 billion (31 percent) adults remain unbanked—without an account at a financial institution or through a mobile money provider in 2017. In 2014 that number was 2 billion. Unfortunately, the situation is far worse in developing countries. While governments around the...
MARKETS
MilitaryTimes

Investigation finds faulty power supply part caused KC-135 nosedives

The Air Force’s KC-135 Stratotanker fleet has returned to regular operations after the service discovered that a faulty power supply was to blame for causing two jets to unexpectedly nosedive earlier this year. Problems with the power supply, a subcomponent of the autopilot system, in May led the tankers to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

