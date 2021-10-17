CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Constant Aviation and Robotic Skies Commit to Serving the Commercial Drone Market Together

uasweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstant Aviation, one of the country’s largest maintenance, repair and overhaul businesses (MROs), has renewed its partnership with Robotic Skies, a global marketplace for drone maintenance services, to support a next-generation aviation sector: Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). The continuing partnership positions Constant Aviation and Robotic Skies at the forefront of...

uasweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Israel a step closer to commercial drones with latest tests

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Dozens of drones have flown across Tel Aviv in an experiment that officials believe could pave the way for commercial drone use across Israel. Israel’s National Drone Initiative, a government program, believes delivering goods via aerial drones will take pressure off highly congested urban roads. Monday’s demonstration is part of a two-year program aiming to apply the capabilities of Israeli drone companies to establish a network where customers can order goods and have them delivered to pick-up spots. The initiative faces many issues, including ensuring that drones can handle flights through turbulent weather conditions and that individual privacy is not violated.
WORLD
Design World Network

Unmanned power connector meets the needs of signal and power for UAVs and commercial drones

TE Connectivity recognized the critical need for a reliable and durable connector which can balance both signal and power capabilities for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). TE’s newly launched Unmanned Power (UMP) connector offers up to 80 A per contact and is available as a power or mixed signal/power connector. The growth of UAV usage in the industrial and aerospace markets and increased need for high power connectors drove TE’s engineers to design the UMP connector to solve the challenge.
TECHNOLOGY
uasweekly.com

Drone Delivery Canada project with UBC commercially operational

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is pleased to announce that effective October 18th, 2021, its University of British Columbia (“UBC”) drone delivery solution at the Stellat’en First Nation for UBC’s ‘Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative’ (“DTI”) program is commercially operational. The term of the project is 12 months. The project enables...
TECHNOLOGY
suasnews.com

European commercial drone developer FIXAR enters the Indian market with Paras Aerospace

Providing reliable technology for security and industrial aerospace requirements across business entities. EU-based commercial drone design and software developer FIXAR, has signed an exclusivity agreement with the leading Indian technology development company Paras Aerospace, a subsidiary of Paras Defense and Space Technologies Limited, for FIXAR unmanned solution distribution in India.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Aviation#Commercial Drones#Global Aviation#Uas#Constant Aviation#Ndt
uasweekly.com

Empowering Drone Operators to Help Farmers Grow Profits with “Smart Farming” Technology

American farms increasingly rely on technology to manage the unpredictable aspects of crop and herd operations. However, many farming tasks are still done manually, wasting valuable time and money. Aquiline Drones (AD), a drone and cloud solutions company, has an immediate solution – Smart Farming with Drones, an online training course. For an introductory price of $99, any drone operator or farmer can now learn how to better manage agricultural business operations through data using drones and artificial intelligence (AI) for immense analysis and revenue-maximizing forecasting.
AGRICULTURE
uasweekly.com

Reliable Robotics Raises $100 Million to Expand Access to More Places With Remotely Piloted Cargo Operations

Reliable Robotics, a leader in automated aircraft systems, announced today a $100 million Series C funding round led by Coatue Management. Coatue joins past investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Eclipse Ventures, Teamworthy Ventures and Pathbreaker Ventures to bring total fundraising over $133 million. With its innovative airframe independent technology, Reliable’s Remotely Operated Aircraft System is designed to expand safe, flexible and efficient air transportation service to more locations. The capital raised enables the company to scale its team to support its first aircraft certification program and expedite the launch of commercial cargo operations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
uasweekly.com

Teledyne FLIR launches ION M640x next-generation tactical quadcopter

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) , a subsidiary of Teledyne FLIR today announced the launch of ION ™ M640x Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). This UAS designed, developed and manufactured in the United States is based on the functions of ION M440 (Blue sUAS project product) and will provide military and other government customers with first-class capabilities to accomplish their unique tasks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FAA
uasweekly.com

Skyward Integrates Updated LAANC for Night Airspace Access & Refined Grids

Skyward, A Verizon company, announced that the next generation of the FAA’s Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) is now live within the Skyward platform. The latest update introduces authorization requests for nighttime drone flights in controlled airspace, as well as refined airspace grids. Skyward customers can request automated and near real-time access to controlled airspace for any time of day, as well as request higher altitude LAANC authorizations in portions of controlled airspace.
TECHNOLOGY
uasweekly.com

Microdrones Partners with Nautikaris as a New Drone Surveying Equipment Distributor in Benelux

Nautikaris, a supplier of various hydrographic, telemetry and GNSS positioning products is now offering drone surveying equipment from Microdrones throughout the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxemburg (Benelux.) As a distributor and partner of Microdrones, Nautikaris will be able to supply their customers with LiDAR, photogrammetry, and gas detection drone solutions. Don...
ELECTRONICS
uasweekly.com

New Drone and Unmanned Systems Initiative Announced for Florida Public Safety Agencies

The Airborne International Response Team (AIRT), the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization supporting the use of unmanned systems for public safety and disaster response – and official home of DRONERESPONDERS® – has partnered with the AUVSI Florida Peninsula Chapter, Inc, a 501(c)6 non-profit organization and subdivision of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the world’s leading non-profit organization dedicated to the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and robotic vehicles, to launch a new public safety initiative benefiting Florida’s first responders.
HEALTH SERVICES
uasweekly.com

ANRA Enters Japanese Market with Drone Delivery

ANRA Technologies, a leader in integrated airspace, mission management and delivery systems for uncrewed aircraft, today announced its engagement in live drone flights over Japan, showcasing its airspace management and drone delivery software platforms as part of a project led by NEDO (National Institute of New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) to develop a drone traffic management system for multiple drone operators to fly in the same airspace safely.
SOFTWARE
uasweekly.com

AirData and Wingtra Collaborate to Support Professional VTOL Drone Mapping and Surveying Operations

Today, AirData UAV and Wingtra are excited to announce a new partnership which enables AirData, the leading drone data management platform, to process and analyze flight logs from the world’s most efficient and reliable VTOL on the market. The Wingtra-AirData collaboration provides surveying and mapping pilots a streamlined, reliable way to track and manage flight data and aircraft maintenance, providing efficient access to FAA-mandated record keeping and valuable data benefitting the organization’s flight programs.
TECHNOLOGY
Aviation Week

The Business Aviation Market Upswing—Will It Stick?

After a decade of stagnation, the pandemic may have fundamentally changed the business aviation industry with virus-driven safety concerns spurring a robust recovery. The industry had been in a 10-year state of doldrums after the financial crisis of 2009, followed by the beginning of an upturn in 2019. Then COVID-19 hit, and with it came a sharp reduction in flight hours, sales and new aircraft production. But the downturn was shorter than expected.
INDUSTRY
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Robots to become commercially viable in the next three years

Robots will become a commercially viable option for UK food and drink manufacturers within the next three years, according to research by robotics expert HowToRobot. Robot technologies that were considered experimental a few years ago will become a feasible option for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), due to a global trend toward ‘proven robotics’ that has reduced booth cost and complexity of implementing robots.
ENGINEERING
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Tungsten cable for surgical robotics: A complex material serving a complex application

Tungsten mechanical cables are the most popular for surgical robot makers. Connor Chiuchiolo and Scott Dailey, Carl Stahl Sava Industries. The mechanical cables that reside within the motion control systems of the most modern surgical robots can be so small that the individual filaments themselves are nearly impossible to see with the naked eye.
ELECTRONICS
Shropshire Star

Goods ferried across Tel Aviv skies as Israel moves closer to commercial drones

The project, now in the third of eight stages, is still in its infancy and faces many questions about security and logistics. Dozens of drones have floated through the skies of Tel Aviv, ferrying cartons of ice cream and sushi across the city in an experiment that officials hope provided a glimpse of the not-too-distant future.
INDUSTRY
uasweekly.com

AeroVironment Successfully Demonstrates Maritime Sensor-To-Shooter Capability with Puma 3 AE and Switchblade 300 at NATO REP(MUS) 21 Experimentation Exercise

AeroVironment, Inc. , a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced the successful maritime demonstration of a Puma™ 3 AE small unmanned aircraft system and Switchblade® 300 tactical missile system sensor-to-shooter (S2S) capability as part of NATO REP(MUS) 21, Europe’s largest maritime unmanned systems operational experimentation exercise, hosted at the Portuguese Navy Centre for Operational Experimentation held in Troia, Portugal in September. The experimentation was part of a United States/United Kingdom Interoperability to Interchangeability (I2I) initiative using unmanned/uncrewed systems.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
uasweekly.com

ADA, an Anti-Jam GPS System, was successfully operated during Operation ‘Guardian of the Walls’

Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) innovative ADA Anti-Jam GPS System, designed to protect GPS/GNSS navigation from jamming, has been integrated into advanced platforms used by the Israeli Air Force (IAF), including into F-16 fighter jets and various types of UAS. The ADA System has demonstrated operational maturity and is in use by a number of international customers on various airborne, land, and marine platforms. ADA is combat-proven in providing immunity against GPS jammers, most recently demonstrating its effectiveness in ‘Operation Guardian of the Walls’ last May.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology

The United States successfully tested hypersonic missile technology, a new weapons system which is already being deployed by China and Russia, the US Navy said Thursday. Wood said Russia also had hypersonic technology and while the United States had held back from developing a military capacity in this field, it now had no choice but to respond in kind.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy