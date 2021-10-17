Sammy Hagar tops the hennemusic Hot 10

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and spirits trailblazer Sammy Hagar today announced plans for a four-concert tour of Texas with his supergroup THE CIRCLE, featuring Michael Anthony, the renowned bassist and fellow Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, who's played with Sammy for the past 30 years in bands including VAN HALEN and CHICKENFOOT; Jason Bonham, the acclaimed journeyman drummer; and Vic Johnson, Hagar's longtime guitar virtuoso. Hagar's "A Toast To Texas" tour is presented by Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Hagar's first line of canned sparkling rum cocktails which are launching in the Lone Star State in step with the shows. "A Toast To Texas" tour kicks off Friday, December 3 in Fort Worth and stops in San Antonio, Saturday, December 4, Austin, Monday, December 6 and wraps in Houston on Wednesday, December 8. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 22.
