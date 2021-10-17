CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sammy Hagar tops the hennemusic Hot 10

 7 days ago

Sammy Hagar tops this week's hennemusic Hot 10. The Red Rocker performs the 1986 Van Halen classic, "Good Enough", in a preview of a livestream concert from his recent Birthday Bash shows.

antiMUSIC

Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video

Sammy Hagar and The Circle rock the 1986 Van Halen classic, "Good Enough", in a preview from a livestream concert from the Red Rocker's recent Birthday Bash shows. The October 9 livestream - available now via nugs.net - marked the second year in a row that Hagar held the series on California's Catalina Island due to the pandemic; the singer traditionally hosts the annual series at his club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Sammy Hagar rocks Van Halen classic in Birthday Bash livestream preview

Sammy Hagar and The Circle rock the 1986 Van Halen classic, “Good Enough”, in a preview from a livestream concert from the Red Rocker’s recent Birthday Bash shows. The October 9 livestream – now available via nugs.net – marked the second year in a row that Hagar held the series on California’s Catalina Island due to the pandemic; the singer traditionally hosts the annual series at his club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Announce 'A Toast To Texas' December 2021 Tour

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and spirits trailblazer Sammy Hagar today announced plans for a four-concert tour of Texas with his supergroup THE CIRCLE, featuring Michael Anthony, the renowned bassist and fellow Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, who's played with Sammy for the past 30 years in bands including VAN HALEN and CHICKENFOOT; Jason Bonham, the acclaimed journeyman drummer; and Vic Johnson, Hagar's longtime guitar virtuoso. Hagar's "A Toast To Texas" tour is presented by Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Hagar's first line of canned sparkling rum cocktails which are launching in the Lone Star State in step with the shows. "A Toast To Texas" tour kicks off Friday, December 3 in Fort Worth and stops in San Antonio, Saturday, December 4, Austin, Monday, December 6 and wraps in Houston on Wednesday, December 8. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 22.
TEXAS STATE
Las Vegas Sun

Now a Vegas headliner, Sammy Hagar is ready to rock the Strat

He’s fronted various rock bands including the legendary Van Halen and launched several successful businesses including the Cabo Wabo bar and restaurant chain and his own brands of tequila, rum and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Now Sammy Hagar is beyond ready to tackle his next project, a Las Vegas headlining residency opening at the Strat Theater on October 29.
LAS VEGAS, NV
