Ed Orgeron will not return as the head coach at LSU next season, but he is still going to get plenty of money from the school. Orgeron and LSU have reached an agreement to part ways after the year, according to multiple reports. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was told Orgeron will receive his full buyout as part of the deal, which is roughly $17 million.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO