Chaminade women’s soccer ties program record for wins

The No. 1 ranked Grand Valley State University women’s soccer team put on a show for senior night winning 8-0 facing off against Davenport University Friday, Oct. 8. The Lakers wasted no time on senior night to take the lead as freshman forward, Taylor Reid, found the back of the net only seven minutes into play on an assist from sophomore forward, Kennedy Bearden. Shortly after in the 17-minute mark, senior midfielder, Maddie Knaggs, made it 2-0 on an assist from senior forward, Catie Baron.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO