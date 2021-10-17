Chaminade women’s soccer ties program record for wins

LINCOLN, Neb. — Following a pair of one-goal losses last week, the Central College women’s soccer team came up with a big result Tuesday night at Nebraska Wesleyan University, winning 1-0. The Dutch (8-4-1, 2-2-0 American Rivers Conference) scored the only goal it needed to beat the Prairie Wolves (4-9-0, 1-4-0 conference) in the 10th minute off the foot of Abby Frey (sophomore, Mesa, Ariz., Desert Ridge HS). She took an assist from Elena Pinto (freshman, forward, Kent, Wash., Federal Way HS) to score her fourth goal of the season.
Comments / 0