CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Chaminade women’s soccer ties program record for wins

By Honolulu Star-Advertiser
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShayla Padilla scored in the 18th minute of the second half, propelling...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
myheraldreview.com

Cochise soccer records another overtime tie

DOUGLAS — It was another overtime thriller as the Cochise College women’s soccer team battled Arizona Western College of Yuma to a 1-1 tie Saturday at the Cochise College Douglas campus. Following a scoreless first half in which both teams had scoring opportunities but were unable to score, the Apaches...
DOUGLAS, AZ
lanthorn.com

GV women’s soccer shuts out Davenport for ninth overall win

The No. 1 ranked Grand Valley State University women’s soccer team put on a show for senior night winning 8-0 facing off against Davenport University Friday, Oct. 8. The Lakers wasted no time on senior night to take the lead as freshman forward, Taylor Reid, found the back of the net only seven minutes into play on an assist from sophomore forward, Kennedy Bearden. Shortly after in the 17-minute mark, senior midfielder, Maddie Knaggs, made it 2-0 on an assist from senior forward, Catie Baron.
SOCCER
msuspartans.com

Women's Soccer Earns Shutout Win Against Ohio State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's soccer picked up another three points in Big Ten play on Sunday afternoon, shutting out Ohio State 1-0 at DeMartin Stadium in East Lansing. The Spartans move to 9-1-3 overall with a 4-1-1 mark in league competition. It was the team's first win...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaminade
thehofstrachronicle.com

Four players score in women's soccer's win over Delaware

The No. 10 Hofstra women’s soccer team extended their winning streak to eight games on Thursday, Oct. 7, by defeating the University of Delaware’s Fightin’ Blue Hens 4-0 at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The Pride opened the match in their usual dominant fashion, with scoring contributions coming from senior leaders and...
DELAWARE STATE
lmcbobcats.com

Barrineau, Cagno lift Women’s Soccer past Francis Marion to match program’s best start since 2011

FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor Barrineau and Ivy Cagno each scored their second goals on the season, while Mallory Roughton made four saves to earn her fifth shutout of the season, to lead the Lees-McRae women's soccer team to a 2-0 win over host Francis Marion as the Bobcats clinched their first five-game winning streak since 2013 and matched the program's best start to a season since 2011.
FLORENCE, SC
upressonline.com

Women’s Soccer: Owls get a game-winning goal at UTEP

FAU women’s soccer (4-6-4, 2-1-2 C-USA) traveled to El Paso, Texas to face off against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) (3-9, 1-4 C-USA) in a conference matchup, in which FAU came out victorious Saturday night. At the eight-minute mark, both sides took shots that were deflected by...
EL PASO, TX
goxavier.com

Women's Soccer Wins Fifth-Straight on Dana Dahm Goal at DePaul

CHICAGO - Xavier women's soccer extended its shutout streak to five matches, picking up a 1-0 win at DePaul on Thursday afternoon. The Musketeers moved to 13-1-1 overall and 6-1 in BIG EAST play, remaining on top of the BIG EAST standings with three matches remaining in the regular season.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
R Scarlet Knights

No. 8 Women's Soccer Claims Sixth Straight Big Ten Win

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - No. 8 Rutgers women's soccer shut out Iowa in a 1-0 victory on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Yurcak Field. The Scarlet Knights claimed their sixth straight Big Ten victory to move to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in conference play. "We just have to stick together as...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lebanon Democrat

Morris wins MSC women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week

Cumberland defender Grace Morris earned Mid-South Conference women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. The freshman Llandysul, Wales, native was a big part of Cumberland’s two shutout victories over Pikeville 10-0 and Shawnee State 2-0 last week. The backline held both teams to a combined 11 shots in the two outings. She also scored the game-winning goal over the Bears on a header following a corner kick, her fifth of the season.
SOCCER
goldcountrymedia.com

FLC's women's soccer wins tough match on the road

When the smoke and ash that filled the air around Folsom last month caused several soccer game cancellations, FLC's head coach Donny Ribaudo scrambled quickly to add games to fill out his team's schedule. When you're desperate, you'll take what you can get, including a 600-mile round trip to Taft, CA.
FOLSOM, CA
depauliaonline.com

Women’s soccer defeats UConn for third straight win

DePaul women’s soccer got their first win against the University of Connecticut with a 1-0 victory at Wish Field on Sunday. The win now gives the Blue Demons a three-game win streak in conference play after defeating Villanova at home and Seton Hall on the road. DePaul was tired throughout...
SOCCER
waynedailynews.com

Wildcat Women’s Soccer Ties Sioux Falls Sunday, 1-1

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Following a four-match stretch of road games, the Wayne State College women’s soccer team will return home this weekend hosting a pair of North Dakota teams as WSC recently split a Sunday outing. From the USF Sports Complex in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Wildcat women’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Oskaloosa Herald

Dutch women’s soccer team gets back in win column

LINCOLN, Neb. — Following a pair of one-goal losses last week, the Central College women’s soccer team came up with a big result Tuesday night at Nebraska Wesleyan University, winning 1-0. The Dutch (8-4-1, 2-2-0 American Rivers Conference) scored the only goal it needed to beat the Prairie Wolves (4-9-0, 1-4-0 conference) in the 10th minute off the foot of Abby Frey (sophomore, Mesa, Ariz., Desert Ridge HS). She took an assist from Elena Pinto (freshman, forward, Kent, Wash., Federal Way HS) to score her fourth goal of the season.
SOCCER
Quad

Women’s Soccer Spotlight

Featured image by Olivia Carzo. The West Chester University women’s soccer team has gotten off to a good start this season, posting a record of 6–2–1 to start the 2021-2022 season. After a tie against Mansfield University to start the season, West Chester has rattled off six wins in their...
WEST CHESTER, PA
nevadasagebrush.com

Women’s soccer ties against top ranked team New Mexico

Nevada women’s soccer tied 1-1 against the University of New Mexico at home on Oct. 8. UNM is tied for the number one ranked women’s soccer team in the Mountain West. Nevada is currently ranked ninth. In the first half of the game, UNM had control of the ball with...
SOCCER
dailytitan.com

Women's soccer extends winning streak to two games

Cal State Fullerton’s women's soccer team extended their winning streak to two victories on Sunday after a game-winning goal was scored in overtime against the University of Hawaii. The final score was 1-0. Fullerton’s overall record is now 6-9 and 3-3 in conference play. They are tied with UC Davis...
FULLERTON, CA
Technician Online

NC State women’s soccer beats Louisville for second ACC win

The Wolfpack women’s soccer team put up another ACC win this Sunday against Louisville, beating the Cardinals 2-1. After an exciting game against Duke prior to this game, NC State traveled to Kentucky for its sixth consecutive conference outing. The Cardinals (7-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) and the Pack (6-6-2, 2-4-0 ACC)...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy