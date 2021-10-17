CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Listen up! Challenges for a new Parliament | Commentary

By Hugh Mackenzie
doppleronline.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo announcements by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week raise some interesting speculation. The first is that a new federal cabinet will be installed on October 26. The prime minister has once again promised gender parity in this, his third cabinet. I wonder though, if it will really be? It certainly...

doppleronline.ca

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Hungary: Thousands of Orban supporters march across Budapest

Thousands of supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing government marched in Budapest on Saturday in a demonstration of unity behind the populist leader's contentious policies. The rally was dubbed a “Peace March” and participants gathered along the western bank of the Danube River and departed across Liberty Bridge, winding through downtown Budapest toward the site of a rare public speech to be delivered by Orban later in the day. The march was organized by nongovernmental organization Civil Unity Forum, an active promoter of the policies of Orban's Fidesz party, which has dominated Hungary's parliament with...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harjit Sajjan
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Chrystia Freeland
FOX40

China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. is committed to defending the island if it is attacked. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China’s longstanding claim that the island is its […]
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

The 'open secret' behind Austria media graft scandal

The media corruption scandal that recently felled Austria's 35-year-old right-wing Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has given fresh urgency to calls for reform of what critics say are unhealthy links between politicians, pollsters and the press. - 'Manipulating opinion' - The other aspect of the media landscape cast in a dubious light by the latest scandal is polling.
EUROPE
The Independent

Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata.The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime.Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.“I gave the instruction to our foreign minister and said ‘You will...
WORLD
AFP

What is the US policy of 'strategic ambiguity' towards Taiwan?

President Joe Biden's declaration that the United States would defend Taiwan if China invaded has renewed talk of whether Washington's longstanding policy of "strategic ambiguity" on this thorny geopolitical issue is being reassessed. But what is strategic ambiguity and why would a solid commitment to Taiwan's defense be risky?
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Economy#Canada#Election#The Canadian Armed Forces#Defense
AFP

43 countries call on China to respect Uyghur rights

Forty-three countries have called on China to "ensure full respect for the rule of law" for the Muslim Uyghur community in Xinjiang, in a statement read at the United Nations on Thursday that sparked outrage from Beijing. The declaration, signed by the United States as well as several European and Asian member states and others, accused China of a litany of human rights violations against the Uyghurs, including torture, forced sterilization and forced disappearances. "We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and her office," the countries said in a joint statement, read at the United Nations by France. "We are particularly concerned about the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," the statement continued, citing "credible" reports that "indicate the existence of a large network of 'political reeducation' camps where over a million people have been arbitrarily detained."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Somalia leaders agree to 'accelerate' election process

Somalia's president and prime minister say they have struck a deal to speed up the process for long-delayed elections, ending a simmering feud that threatened to plunge the Horn of Africa nation into fresh crisis. "I thank both the president and the prime minister for their compromises and showing responsibility...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar junta-aligned party calls for dialogue with coup dissidents

Myanmar's military-aligned party urged Friday for the junta to open dialogue with coup opponents, as the generals face increasing pressure to end nearly nine months of bloody turmoil. The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,100 killed as the security forces crack down on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. "We must talk for the interest of all our people in the country... It will be difficult to find a solution if we continue like this," Nandar Hla Myint, spokesman for the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party, told AFP. "Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing took responsibility for the country... His caretaker government is the most responsible for making the dialogue happen," he said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
The Independent

EU unconvinced by Polish arguments on rule of law changes

Polish arguments that fundamental judicial changes the country has made would not undermine the European Union on Friday failed to convince key bloc leaders who said that the withholding of billions in EU recovery funds would likely continue unless Warsaw falls back into line. At the end of a two-day EU summit dominated by the standoff over core values like judicial independence and the primacy of EU law in member states, a large majority of leaders insisted that preparations for sanctions against Poland needed to continue apace. “No European country can call itself European if it's judges are not...
POLITICS
CNN

Trump is again upsetting the US system of checks and balances

(CNN) — The US court system is creating some accountability for hundreds of the people who attended the January 6 rally, which turned into the insurrection at the US Capitol, by charging them with criminal offenses and in some cases sending them to jail. The political system reveals a much...
POTUS
KTLA

House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

The House voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a rare show of bipartisanship on the House floor, the committee’s Democratic chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, led the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Former Greek PM Papandreou seeks political comeback

Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou says he will seek the leadership of the once-powerful Socialist party founded by his father, the late politician Andreas Papandreou, in an effort to revive its popularity that plummeted during a recent financial crisis.“I have decided to run for the leadership of the movement and I will contribute with all my strength to make it strong again,” Papandreou, 69, said late Wednesday in a message recorded for television.“The citizens and the country need a new change and the democratic movement must grow again.”Papandreou served as prime minister for just over two years in 2009-2011,...
POLITICS
AFP

Democracy languishes 30 years after Cambodia peace deal

Three decades after a landmark agreement ended years of bloody violence in Cambodia, its strongman ruler has crushed all opposition and is eyeing dynastic succession, shattering hopes for a democratic future. The Paris Peace Agreements, signed on October 23, 1991, brought an end to nearly two decades of savage slaughter that began with the Khmer Rouge's ascent to power in 1975.
POLITICS
AFP

Erdogan threatens to expel 10 Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017, becoming a symbol of what critics see as Erdogan's growing intolerance of dissent. The 10 ambassadors issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday -- distributed widely on their Turkish social media accounts -- saying Kavala's continued detention "cast a shadow" over Turkey. "I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media.
WORLD
AFP

Rare Libya conference seeks support ahead of landmark elections

Libya's fragile unity government hosted an international conference Thursday to build support ahead of the war-battered country's landmark December election. "Your presence is proof that we are on the road to peace," said the head of the interim government, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, promising that the vote would be held "on time" and urging "respect for the results". Libya and the UN have been striving to move past the violence that has wracked the North African nation since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi. A ceasefire between eastern and western factions last year led to the unity government taking office in March with a mandate to take the country to elections.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy