Stocks

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.63%

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the Media & Publishing, Real Estate Development and Energy & Utilities sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share rose 0.63% to hit a new 5-year high. The...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach 'net zero' emissions of greenhouse gases - mostly produced by burning fossil fuels - by 2060 - 10 years later than the United States. He also said it would double the emissions...
investing.com

Take Advantage of Skyrocketing Lithium Prices by Buying These 3 Stocks

The element lithium, which is a vital component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, has become increasingly popular as countries push for cleaner energy sources. Moreover, because EV companies are investing to increase their production, the demand for lithium is rising. Consequently, lithium prices have recently skyrocketed. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound lithium stocks Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM), and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) could be solid buys now to take advantage of the rising prices. So, let's discuss.Lithium has become increasingly popular, given zero-emission initiatives worldwide and the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. Lithium is a key component used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The U.S. is narrowing the gap with China, which dominates the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry, supported by President Biden’s emphasis on EV growth and significant investments by its automotive industry giants. Consulting firm AlixPartners expects companies to invest $330 billion globally in the EV supply chain over the next five years.
Shropshire Star

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero target by 2060

The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia has announced it aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to curb man-made climate change. The announcement from one of the world’s largest oil producers was made...
investing.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.21%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Financials, Oil & Gas and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher while losses in the Technology, Consumer Services and Telecoms sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained...
Business Insider

Why Are Zoom Shares Trading Higher Today?

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) to Overweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $385, implying a 40.1% upside. The stock has fallen over 33% since December 9, 2020, as investors have factored in the growth slowdown post the pandemic tailwinds, Auty notes. He...
investing.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.22%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Mining , Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals & Biotech sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 gained 0.22%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com United Kingdom 100...
investing.com

Consider Buying These 2 Top Stocks Under $5

The benchmark stock indices have registered a solid performance this week, with the S&P 500 and the DJIA hitting all-time highs. And because the bullish market sentiment is expected to prevail on the back of a solid third-quarter earnings season, we think fundamentally sound and low-priced stocks Banco Santander (MC:SAN) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) could be good additions to one’s portfolio now. Read on.The upbeat corporate earnings season so far is driving bullish trends in the U.S. stock market. The benchmark indices have delivered a stellar performance this week. The S&P 500 notched its seventh straight win on October 21, marking a record close at 4,549.78. The index also hit a 4,551.44 intraday high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to its all-time high on October 20, although it retreated slightly to close at 35,603.08 in its last trading session.
101 WIXX

Saudi Arabia, world’s biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

RIYADH (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26,...
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Mostly Higher, Tesla Beats on Earnings

Stocks closed Wednesday's session mostly higher, with the Dow just missing a record close. Chairman of Great Hill Capital Tom Hayes joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where he says pre-earnings pessimism was overblown. Hayes also breaks down Tesla's earnings after the EV giant reported its latest quarterly figures.
investing.com

Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.05%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Utilities, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare and Retail sectors led shares higher while losses in the Transportation & Logistics, Financial Services and Technology sectors led shares lower. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX gained 0.05%, while...
stockxpo.com

Stocks Close Higher as Companies Report Earnings

U.S. stocks rose as investors parsed earnings reports for insight into how companies are coping with inflation and supply-chain disruptions. The S&P 500 gained 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, or about 200 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7%. Third-quarter earnings season is in its early...
investing.com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.36%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Chemicals, Real Estate and Healthcare sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 gained 0.36%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were Ambu A/S (CSE:AMBUb),...
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Looks To Attract Tourists With ‘Epic’ Offshore Rig Thrills

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), unveiled this weekend its latest project to attract tourists to the country by offering “epic adventures” in a park, THE RIG, inspired by offshore oil platforms. The new tourism project, to be located in the Arabian Gulf, is part of...
raleighnews.net

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.42 percent, at 3,561.76 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.54 percent higher at 14,353.08 points. The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 889.7 billion yuan (about...
WDBO

Stocks are mostly higher on Wall Street in choppy trading

Major stock indexes were mostly higher on Wall Street in choppy trading Thursday afternoon as investors reviewed earnings and inflation data. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 3:34 p.m. Eastern, recovering from an early 0.5% slide. The benchmark index is coming off three straight declines, but remains on pace for a weekly loss of 0.7%.
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Higher as Strong Earnings Boost Sentiment; Tech Up 2.7%

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Wednesday as strong earnings offset concerns about global growth and inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.7%, having started the session in the red. Tech stocks bounced 2.6% to lead gains, while banks fell 1.6%. Investors in Europe were digesting the latest...
