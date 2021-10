4. Eldorado (3-4) 5. Boulder City (3-4) Around 3A: Moapa Valley blanked Western 42-0 last week, the fifth time in seven games it has given up 10 or fewer points. The Pirates should be tested against 4A Clark this week. … Virgin Valley cruised past Valley 38-6 and will face Western this week hoping to set up a matchup for the Mountain League crown against Moapa Valley in the Hammer Game next week. … SLAM Nevada rebounded from a loss to Eldorado by beating Boulder City 31-19. The Bulls meet winless Pinecrest Cadence on Thursday. … Eldorado dropped a head-scratching 34-7 nonleague loss to Rancho but will look to remain unbeaten in Desert League play against Pahrump Valley this week. … Boulder City has a bye this week and will finish with Pinecrest Cadence next week.

10 DAYS AGO