Jags end 20-game skid with 53-yard FG to beat Dolphins 23-20

The 2021 Broncos are lost at sea. Back in September they set sail for the playoffs and found smooth sailing in the early going. They beat the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets on their way to 3-0 and the top of the AFC standings. Since then, the mast has caught fire and the rope holding the anchor snapped. Falling to the Ravens, Steelers, Raiders, and Browns leaves Denver at 3-4 with no realistic hope at the postseason. The slew of injuries ate a dozen holes through the hull of the ship, eliminating the slim hope that Fangio and company can somehow fix the defense.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO