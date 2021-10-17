CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern MN Police Officer Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

By Andy Brownell
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. James, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota law enforcement was injured late Friday night in an alcohol-involved crash. A news release from the...

103.9 The Doc

Rochester Man Accused Of Abducting And Assaulting Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are reporting a violent domestic incident that began Wednesday that also involved an abduction. Police say a 37-year-old woman began knocking on a door of a house in the 1300 block of Marion Rd. around 10:30 pm Wednesday, telling the occupants a man was after her. Moments later, the man drove onto the lawn and got out of with a knife. The man grabbed the woman and after punching her several times forced her into his car. He also threatened the occupants of the home, telling them not to call police.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

MnDOT Urges Caution On Minnesota Roads As Pedestrian Crashes, Fatalities Increase During Fall Months

Rochester, Minnesota (KROC-AM News) - As there are more hours of darkness this time of year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging motorists and pedestrians to use caution on Minnesota roads as past statistics show pedestrian crashes and fatalities increase during the fall months. Pedestrian Crashes, Fatalities Increase During...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

PASS IT ON: Donate Old Cell Phones For Minnesota Domestic Violence Victims

"Dialing 9-1-1 can be a life-saving call!" Rochester, Minnesota's Family Service Rochester (FSR) has put out a call for your old cell phones and chargers. By collecting cell phones and putting them in the hands of adults and children who've experienced domestic violence, they'll be able to call 911 on those phones. Even when the phone has no plan attached. As long as the phone is charged, 911 will always work, it's the law.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Police#Accident
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Woman Injured in Collision With a Deer

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was transported to St. Mary's hospital last night after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer. The State Patrol says the crash occurred shortly after 10 PM on northbound Highway 52 at Oronoco. 50-year-old Paula Jackson was behind the wheel of a minivan when the collision occurred with the deer.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Elgin Woman Injured in Highway 63 Crash North of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Elgin woman was injured yesterday in a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic along Highway 63 north of Rochester. The State Patrol says 54-year-old Carrie Schroeder was driving an SUV north on the highway when her vehicle collided with another SUV that was also traveling north. She was transported to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Elderly Woman Brought to St. Marys After Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Goodhue woman was injured in a late-morning traffic crash on Highway 52. The State Patrol says 82-year-old Nancylu Arndt was driving south on the highway around 11 AM when her vehicle crashed into the back of a southbound semi-truck. She was transported to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, 60-year-old Lawrence Putzier of Dover, was not hurt.
ZUMBROTA, MN
103.9 The Doc

Name of Former Waseca Co. Sheriff Added to National Memorial

Washington, DC (KROC-AM News) - The name of a southern Minnesota law officer was added this week to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall in Washington DC. Lemick Larson was the Waseca County Sheriff when he was killed in the line of duty on September 29, 1940. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, the World War I veteran was traveling to South Dakota to bring a man wanted on embezzlement charges back to Waseca when he was killed in a traffic crash near Aberdeen South Dakota.
WASECA COUNTY, MN
103.9 The Doc

Motorist Drives Over Active Water Hose During Stewartville Fire

Stewartville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Stewartville Fire Department is sending a message to the person who drove over an active supply hose Wednesday - don't do it again. A mobile home was destroyed by a fire that began around 11:00 am. The residence in the Southern Hills Mobile Home Park was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The owner of the home was outside and was not injured. Because of two propane tanks at the site and gusty winds, it was decided to evacuate some nearby homes.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
103.9 The Doc

Big Detour in Rural Southwest Rochester Starts Tomorrow

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A significant detour is set to go into effect on Monday involving a highly traveled route in rural southwest Rochester. Olmsted County Public Works says the detour is expected to be in place for about two weeks to allow crews to remove and replace a number of concrete panels on County State Aid Highway 25, which is better known as Salem Road Southwest. The concrete panels were damaged this past summer when extreme heat caused buckling on area roadways.
103.9 The Doc

Man Arrested After Trying To Break Police Officer’s Finger

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A very intoxicated man who was found on a Rochester street early Wednesday ended up in jail when he tried to break a police officer’s finger. Officers were called to the 1300 block of 7th St NW just after midnight by someone who spotted the man sleeping on the road. The witness woke the man up and he became aggravated. He then asked the witness for a ride home.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Federal Indictment Adds to Charges Against Dodge County Man

Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - Additional charges have been filed against a Dodge Center man accused of impersonating a federal agent. A news release from the US Attorney's Office for Minnesota says a federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment against 52-year-old Reyel Simmons. In addition to the impersonating a federal officer charge, the indictment charges him with being a felon in possession of firearms, being a felon in possession of explosives, possession of unregistered firearms, and possession of an unauthorized badge.
DODGE CENTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Man Sentenced For Spitting Blood at Police Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man now serving a prison sentence for injuring a man in an assault at a downtown Rochester bar in 2019 won't face additional punishment for leading police on a high-speed chase and spitting blood at a police officer while he free on bail and waiting for his trial in the assault case.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Shootout Inside St Paul Bar Leaves Young Woman Dead, 14 Injured

St Paul (KROC AM News) - An apparent gun battle inside a St Paul bar has left one person dead and sent more than a dozen others to the hospital. The St Paul Police Dept. reports ”Multiple 911 callers frantically begged for help after more than a dozen people were shot, one fatally, inside a bar in Saint Paul early Sunday morning.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

