Getting back out there! Angelina Jolie is having a blast dating again after her divorce from Brad Pitt, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Angelina is having so much fun right now, and she’s making up for lost time,” the insider tells Us of the Oscar winner, 46. “There’s no pressure or expectation at this point, just a lot of fun, and Angelina’s really enjoying it. Her friends haven’t seen her this up and energized in forever.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO