10 Music Videos to Help You Get Ready for Halloween

Madonna is known for her extraordinary looks, and on Tuesday the singer proved just that as she shared some exciting news about her upcoming documentary, Madame X. The Vogue singer revealed that the script for the project was nearly finished, and she made the announcement while sprawled out on a beautiful rug in a stunning pair of leather pants. The singer had gone all-out with her look, as she also included some platform shoes, a mesh top, accessorized with some fingerless gloves and several chain necklaces, one of which featured a cross. In some of the photos, she even wore a pair of white-framed sunglasses.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO