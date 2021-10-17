CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

More than 3.2 tons of solid waste removed from Isla Mujeres island transfer site

By Isla Mujeres
riviera-maya-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsla Mujeres, Q.R. — The mayor of Isla Mujeres says so far, they have removed 3.2 tons of the solid waste that was left on the island. She says in fulfilling her commitment, a goal to remove an estimated 7 tons has been set for October 31. Atenea Gómez...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownsource.com

County adds equipment for island waste removal

A vessel added to the Carver County Parks equipment fleet made its maiden voyage last month. The 36-foot barge unit, basically a pontoon on steroids, was acquired this year to support operations at Coney Island regional park and water related activities at other parks and projects in the county. The...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
riviera-maya-news.com

Isla Mujeres City Council cracks down on island street venders

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — With the intention of returning public spaces to islanders, the new city council began removing street vendors. The new inspection director, Carlos Osorio Magaña, led an operation to rid sidewalks, green areas and other public spaces that had been occupied by vendors. Osorio Magaña explained that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid Waste Management#State
beaufort.nc.us

Solid Waste Collection Sites changing to Winter Schedule on November 1st

Beginning November 1, 2021 and continuing through March 30, 2022, the Solid Waste Collection Sites will operate based on the Winter Schedule. Sites will close one hour earlier as the result of the schedule change. The full operating schedule is posted below. If you have any questions, please contact the...
BEAUFORT, NC
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb announces changes to solid waste pickup

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ryland Environmental will begin collecting all residential trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk items starting January 1, 2022. Macon-Bibb Commissioners selected the company during their meeting on Tuesday. New, red-colored carts will be delivered in December. “People should not use the new red cans until January,”...
MACON, GA
riviera-maya-news.com

Gómez details ongoing discrepancies from previous Isla Mujeres administration

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Isla Mujeres mayor Athena Gómez says the delivery-reception process is about 90 percent complete, but is still under review. In her weekly meeting to keep residents informed, Gómez detailed numerous discrepancies. “Since the previous administration did not leave clear accounts in the municipal coffers, all salaries...
POLITICS
mckenziebanner.com

Rural Carroll Residents' Solid Waste Not Collected

HUNTINGDON (October 18, 2021) - The garbage is accumulating along rural roads in Carroll County after Red River Waste Solutions has failed to empty the waste cans for at least three days. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ourcommunitynow.com

Norwalk officials: 39 tons of waste collected from storm

About 39 tons of garbage and 5 tons of scrap metal were collected by the city during Hurricane Ida damage waste collection. On Sept. 15 and 16 the Department of Public Works made about 260 stops collecting goods damaged by the storm,
NORWALK, CT
L'Observateur

District 4 Operation Clean Sweep removes 240 tons of trash from LaPlace neighborhoods

LAPLACE —Approximately 240 tons of trash were removed from LaPlace neighborhoods during the recent District 4 Operation Clean Sweep, an initiative aimed to address environmental health concerns in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Operation Clean Sweep was held October 18-19 throughout several neighborhoods north of Airline Highway in LaPlace, including...
LAPLACE, LA
CBS Chicago

Crews Working To Open Valve Believed To Be Cause Of Dixmoor’s Weeklong Water Woes

CHICAGO (CBS) — After many residents and businesses in Dixmoor have suffered with little to no water pressure over the past week, village officials said Friday they have identified the cause of the problem and are working to fix it. According to a village spokesman, Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said the problem has been traced to a valve that was turned off on Wood Street, and was got stuck when it was turned back on. Crews were digging up the valve Friday afternoon to turn it back on. “Water pressure in Dixmoor remains low. The Village is currently back feeding the water...
DIXMOOR, IL
KTLA

After fire, more than 10,000 trees, including sequoias, to be removed

In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world’s two largest sequoia trees. The hazard trees could potentially fall onto people and cars on the section of State Route 180 […]
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Cook County Opening Free Shower Facilities In 3 Forest Preserves To Dixmoor Residents

CHICAGO (CBS) — People in Dixmoor plagued by persistent water problems can finally clean up. Cook County is opening free shower facilities at three separate forest preserves: Camp Sullivan, Camp Shabbona Woods, and Camp Bullfrog Lake. Meantime, village leaders now blame a stuck valve for at least some of the water pressure problems that started last week. Dixmoor is still providing bottled water to thousands of residents. Schools and businesses are closed, and a boil order is still in effect.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver auditor says city is doing a poor job keeping parks safe, clean

DENVER — The Denver auditor said the city isn't doing enough to keep its parks clean and safe, according to a new report. The audit was released Thursday afternoon and examines how Denver's Department of Parks and Recreation uses taxpayer dollars on parks. In 2018, Denver voters approved a 0.25% sales tax to support parks, trails and open spaces. The city's Parks Legacy Fund restricts this new revenue to maintaining current and new parks and acquiring additional land for future parks.
DENVER, CO
corpuschristicronica.com

City-County Health Director made $600,000, including $200,000 in overtime

According to the City of Corpus Christi Finance Director Heather Hurlbert, City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez has made nearly $600,000 in payments during the pandemic, billing an unbelievable $200,000 in overtime. It was found that the billing was equivalent to 12 hours a day for every day of the week, for 52 weeks, 365 days of the year with no vacation taken while primarily working from home. By contrast the Health Department employees actually reporting to work, facing infection every day, and being directly involved with the public were making $21,000 a year. Annette Rodriguez salary and overtime was approved by County Judge Barbara Canales.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CBS Miami

Crews Pumping Out Water At Site Of Surfside Condo Collapse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Town of Surfside is quickly trying to pump out water from the site where the Champlain Towers South once stood. “Miami Dade County turned off the pumps that they had several weeks ago and so all the rain that has been coming down from the sky has been collecting in this basement and there’s very few ways for it to get out,” says Allyn Kilsheimer, structural engineer. Kilsheimer is working as an expert for the town, and spoke with CBS 4 News from the collapse site as crews work to drain out all the water. He says it’s too to tell where the water came from and how much water is here. Crews are also taking water samples and setting up water pumps. Surfside’s mayor says the town is being forced to foot the bill. The town was willing to do everything to the bottom of why the building fell down, but we were stopped, we were told cease and desist back off, but now not were being invited to pay the cost of the investigation,” says Mayor Charles Burkett. The town is hoping that the water is completely gone by the weekend so operations at the collapse site can resume Monday.
SURFSIDE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy