Public Health

Fauci: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas gatherings safe for vaccinated people

By Jordan Smith
fox9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, but Dr. Anthony Fauci said it doesn’t need to hinder vaccinated people from gathering for holiday celebrations this year. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and chief medical advisor to Biden, made the rounds Sunday morning with national media outlets. He told...

