“Bill Fritz and daughter Sandy” featuring Art Center Artist Member and his daughter. “This unique ‘Father/Daughter Art Show’ introduces us to two entirely different approaches to making an artistic statement…and yet, I step away from the excitement of viewing it with the absolute knowledge that both of these talented artists have something very special in common. They both absolutely love what they are able to share with the world through their art,” commented Diana Wade, Art Center Board President.

14 DAYS AGO