After Roma's embarrassing 6-1 loss to Bodø/Glimt in last night's Europa Conference League fixture, the quick turnaround ahead of Sunday's Derby del Sole against Napoli can be seen as either a blessing or a curse. In the wake of such a disappointing defeat, rather than licking their wounds, throwing their feet back in the fire might actually be the best cure for Roma, and a derby against undefeated Napoli certainly rises to that standard. However, José Mourinho might actually need more time to fix the litany of errors from last night's embarrassing display in Norway.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO