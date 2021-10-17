CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

UK considers ways to boost lawmaker security after stabbing

By Costas Pitas
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Oct 17): Britain is considering a number of options to boost the security of lawmakers after a parliamentarian was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, interior minister Priti Patel said on Sunday. The...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.Sky News said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.Amess has been a member of Parliament for Leigh-on-Sea since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was stabbed and shot to death in her northern England constituency. Read More Missing woman’s sister asks TikTok for help after Gabby Petito case: ‘Do your thing’‘Big gap’ in Northern Ireland Protocol talks, warns Frost – follow updates liveIndia slips out of top 100 countries on Global Hunger Index
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Experts find UK parliament 'falling apart'

It has been an enduring symbol of democracy since the 19th century but Britain's parliament is crumbling, producing an eye-watering bill and urgent calls to fix it. Officials on Friday detailed thousands of issues with the landmark building, from stonework cracks and water damage to outdated electrical and mechanical systems. "Despite a programme of maintenance works, it's falling apart faster than it can be fixed and is in urgent need of a programme of essential restoration," said the leader of the House of Lords, Natalie Evans. The array of defects were recorded by dozens of engineers, architectural surveyors and other specialists who spent a combined 4,700 hours investigating the more than 150-year-old Palace of Westminster.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
David Amess
Person
Jo Cox
Person
Boris Johnson
abc17news.com

Authorities call fatal stabbing of UK lawmaker terrorist act

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (AP) — A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain’s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. In a statement early Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said early investigation into the slaying of Conservative lawmaker David Amess “has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.” The attack came five years after another MP, Jo Cox, was murdered by a far-right extremist in her small-town constituency, and it renewed concern about the risks politicians run as they go about their work.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

BREAKING: UK Lawmaker Stabbed to Death

A U.K. lawmaker has succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed on Friday, local media reported. Conservative MP David Amess, 69, was meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Southend-on-Sea, which is east of London, when he was stabbed numerous times. “He was treated by emergency services but, sadly,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

Factbox-Reaction to the stabbing of UK lawmaker Amess

LONDON (Reuters) - A 69-year-old British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has been stabbed several times while meeting his constituents at a church, witnesses and media said. Below is reaction to the news:. STEPHEN TIMMS, OPPOSITION LABOUR LAWMAKER WHO SURVIVED A 2010 STABBING. “Appalled to hear of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

UK Conservative lawmaker Amess stabbed to death in Essex

U.K. Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency meeting in Essex, with police arresting a man on suspicion of murder. Amess, 69, had been a Tory MP since 1983, representing the seat of Southend West in Essex. Tributes poured in from politicians of all political stripes, painting a picture of a man widely liked and respected for his decency and devotion to his constituents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Lawmakers#Conservative Party#Labour Party#British#Sky News
8newsnow.com

UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died

LONDON (AP) — British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England. A 25-year-old man has been arrested. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.1 WIKY

UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker was stabbed to death

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday visited the church where lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death a day earlier in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack. Amess, 69, from Johnson’s Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
AFP

UK warns of 'gaps' with EU as talks to solve N.Ireland Brexit issues resume

Talks between Britain and the European Union to resolve problems with the Brexit agreement regarding Northern Ireland will move to London next week with the UK government warning on Saturday that "substantial gaps" remained. A negotiating team from the European Commission will travel to London on Tuesday "for several days of intensive discussions", according to a statement issued by London on Saturday. British minister David Frost and EU Commission Vice President Sefcovic are due to meet for talks at the end of the week to "take stock and assess progress so far". London added that talks over the previous days had been "constructive" but that "substantial gaps" remain.
EUROPE
The Independent

Liz Truss suggests China must play no role in key UK infrastructure despite PM’s ‘pitchfork’ warning

Britain must not become “dependent” on China and should not allow key parts of national infrastructure to be built with Beijing’s involvement, foreign secretary Liz Truss has suggested, days after Boris Johnson kept the door open to investment from Beijing. Ms Truss told the Daily Telegraph that the UK government should treat the involvement of Chinese companies with caution in areas such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, quantum technology and 5G technology.Her comments came after Mr Johnson said on Monday that China would continue to play a “gigantic part” in the UK’s economy for years to come, adding that...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK says time running out for solution in Brexit trade talks

The British government tried Saturday to speed up the pace of talks to resolve post-Brexit trade troubles with the European Union saying the two sides remain far apart and time is running out to bridge the gap.U.K. and EU negotiators have met in Brussels over the past week to try and resolve major differences that have erupted over trade rules for Northern Ireland The talks move to London on Tuesday, and Britain says “substantial gaps on the fundamental issues remain.”The U.K. government said talks so far had been “constructive” but added that “we need to see real...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Covid: Vaccines mean no more lockdowns or ‘economic restrictions,’ Sunak says

The UK’s Covid booster rollout will prevent “significant economic restrictions” being reinstated in the UK, Rishi Sunak has insisted, despite growing concern about rising infection rates as winter approaches.The chancellor said the country was “in a very different place to where we were a year ago” and would not need another lockdown even though he admitted the coming months would be “challenging”.His comments came as Downing Street drafted back in the former head of England’s coronavirus vaccine delivery drive in a bid to speed up the booster jab rollout.Dr Emily Lawson was seconded to No 10’s delivery unit – a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

MPs avoiding £70,000 a year in congestion and emissions charges by putting them on expenses

MPs who drive into Westminster are avoiding tens of thousands of pounds a year in congestion charges and ultra low emission zone fees by putting them on expenses, an investigation by The Independent has found. Clean air groups have written to parliament’s expenses watchdog asking it to stop MPs avoiding the anti-pollution charges, which are supposed to deter people from driving into central London and adding to its illegal levels of air pollution.MPs expensed nearly £70,000 of congestion charge and ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) fees in the most recent full financial year – and have managed to rack up...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy