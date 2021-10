Now that Windows 11 is out, you might be internally debating whether to make the leap now, wait a bit for it to mature, or stick with Windows 10 (or whatever OS you are currently using) for the long haul. The decision is up to you, of course, but if you need help deciding, you can test drive Windows 11 without committing to it on your main system. One of the best ways to do that is to create a 'Windows To Go' USB flash drive.

