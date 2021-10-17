Southern MN Police Officer Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

An employee at the Walgreen's in Albert Lea made a bold decision to follow a thief out to their vehicle and then get inside with the thief in an attempt to get back stolen gift cards yesterday. The result of the bold action was police being able to apprehend the Kansas City Missouri man, after he allegedly drove back to the store with the employee, begging her to get out of the car.

