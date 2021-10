The puck dropped on a new season at Capital One Arena. The glow sticks were out in full force as every Washington Capitals player and coach was introduced one by one. When the game started all eyes were on Tom Wilson of the Caps and a couple of new faces the New York Rangers brought in from the offseason. In the end though, the cooler heads prevailed in a 5-1 win.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO