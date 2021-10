Wider Circle announced it has closed a $38 million Series B funding round. These are the details. Wider Circle — an innovative tech-enabled community health organization working with health plans and providers to connect neighbors for better health — announced it has closed a $38 million Series B funding round led by AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other solutions for those most in need. And the AmeriHealth Caritas investment was made through the company’s new wholly-owned subsidiary, Social Determinants of Life Blue Venture Fund, Chicago Ventures and other previous investors also participated in the round — which Wider Circle will use to build out its national infrastructure, team, and technology to support its expansion plans.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO