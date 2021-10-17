Barriere throws for 600 & 7, E Washington routs Idaho 71-21

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) Eric Barriere threw for 600 yards and seven touchdowns and Eastern Washington set a host of records with a 71-14 win over Idaho on Saturday.

Barriere's yards passing set a school record, and he matched the program record for touchdown passes in a game for the second time. With backup Gunner Talkington adding a touchdown pass, the Eagles set a record for scoring throws as well as for total offense with 837 yards.

Barriere also had a touchdown run but lost 23 yards rushing, although his total offense mark of 578 yards set another record. He now has 102 TD passes and a school and conference record 123 TDs overall.

Six different receivers caught at least three passes and three surpassed 100 yards - Freddie Roberson 192, Andrew Boston 175 and Dennis Merritt 102, all career highs.

The Eagles (7-0, 4-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, are off to their best start since the 1967 team won 11 straight before losing in the NAIA championship game. They exceeded 60 points for the fourth time and have won 20 straight at home.

Quarterback Zach Borisch ran for 119 yards and a touchdown for the Vandals.

Eastern led 43-14 at the half as Barriere was 17-of-19 passing for 397 yards and four touchdowns. He finished 26 of 35.

---

