Barriere throws for 600 & 7, E Washington routs Idaho 71-21

 6 days ago

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) Eric Barriere threw for 600 yards and seven touchdowns and Eastern Washington set a host of records with a 71-14 win over Idaho on Saturday.

Barriere's yards passing set a school record, and he matched the program record for touchdown passes in a game for the second time. With backup Gunner Talkington adding a touchdown pass, the Eagles set a record for scoring throws as well as for total offense with 837 yards.

Barriere also had a touchdown run but lost 23 yards rushing, although his total offense mark of 578 yards set another record. He now has 102 TD passes and a school and conference record 123 TDs overall.

Six different receivers caught at least three passes and three surpassed 100 yards - Freddie Roberson 192, Andrew Boston 175 and Dennis Merritt 102, all career highs.

The Eagles (7-0, 4-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, are off to their best start since the 1967 team won 11 straight before losing in the NAIA championship game. They exceeded 60 points for the fourth time and have won 20 straight at home.

Quarterback Zach Borisch ran for 119 yards and a touchdown for the Vandals.

Eastern led 43-14 at the half as Barriere was 17-of-19 passing for 397 yards and four touchdowns. He finished 26 of 35.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Sports Illustrated

Illinois Knocks Off Penn State After Comical Nine-Overtime Slog

Illinois pulled off one of college football's most painful and chaotic upsets by topping No. 7 Penn State, 20-18, after nine overtimes. That's right—nine. The NCAA changed its overtime rules after Kellen Mond led Texas A&M over No. 8 LSU in a seven-overtime shootout in 2018, so after the second overtime, teams now are forced to go for two-point conversions. After Saturday's low scoring matchup ended 10–10 at the end of regulation, Penn State tallied eight failed conversion attempts.
ILLINOIS STATE
Sports Illustrated

Wake Forest, Army Shootout Shatters Over/Under Pregame Line For Game Point Total

Who thought Wake Forest-Army would turn into a shootout, let alone one that could exceed the final score of college basketball games later this year?. The programs tallied 126 total points in Wake Forest's 70–56 win, shattering the over/under betting line for the total points of the game, which was set at 53. The Demon Deacons improved to 7–0 for the first time since World War II, while Army scored its third-most points ever against a ranked opponent.
COLLEGE SPORTS
