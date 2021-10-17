CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Southern MN Police Officer Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

By Andy Brownell
KROC News
KROC News
 6 days ago
St. James, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota law enforcement was injured late Friday night in an alcohol-involved crash. A news release from the...

KROC News

Probation Canceled For MN Man Convicted of High Profile Assault

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two men convicted of an assault that left a former Minnesota college football player critically injured 7 years ago has been ordered to prison for repeated probation violations. A Blue Earth County judge recently imposed a previously stayed 86 month prison sentence...
KROC News

Rochester Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting

RPD spokeswoman Amanda Gayson says “ No one was injured, but there was some damage to property.” Grayson says at least one person was taken into custody. She says officers had been at the same apartment complex earlier in the evening “because of a dispute between two parties.”. Today these...
KROC News

Alcohol: Wisconsin Man Eager To Ice Fish Sinks Truck and Trailer

Want some proof that alcohol inhibits your ability to make smart decisions? Look east as a Wisconsin man decided that it was time to take his truck and ice house out to a Wisconsin area lake. The only problem was there wasn't any ice to be had, and his truck and trailer wound up underwater. The Barron County Sheriff's Office, shared a photo of the incident on social media, with a message for area anglers, "THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET."
KROC News

Rochester Man Accused Of Abducting And Assaulting Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are reporting a violent domestic incident that began Wednesday that also involved an abduction. Police say a 37-year-old woman began knocking on a door of a house in the 1300 block of Marion Rd. around 10:30 pm Wednesday, telling the occupants a man was after her. Moments later, the man drove onto the lawn and got out of with a knife. The man grabbed the woman and after punching her several times forced her into his car. He also threatened the occupants of the home, telling them not to call police.
KROC News

Missing La Crosse Area Toddler Found Dead

Milwaukee, WI (KROC AM News) - Police are reporting a tragic ending in the search for a missing toddler from the La Crosse area who was the focus of an Amber Alert last weekend in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Police Department Thursday reported 3-year-old Major Harris was found dead. He was...
KROC News

Southern Minnesota Employee Made A Bold Move To Stop A Thief

An employee at the Walgreen's in Albert Lea made a bold decision to follow a thief out to their vehicle and then get inside with the thief in an attempt to get back stolen gift cards yesterday. The result of the bold action was police being able to apprehend the Kansas City Missouri man, after he allegedly drove back to the store with the employee, begging her to get out of the car.
KROC News

Fire Destroys Pine Island Home; Alarms Alerted Sleeping Family

Pine Island, MN (KROC AM News) - Smoke alarms helped a Pine Island family escape their burning house early Saturday. The Pine Island Fire Dept. says a 911 call was received around 1:30 am from a residence in the 400 block of 4th St SW. Crews arrived to find “heavy...
KROC News

Domestic Incident In Pine Island Leads To Evacuations

Pine Island, MN (KROC AM News) - Some residents in Pine Island had their sleep interrupted early Thursday as the result of a domestic incident. It also led to the destruction of a townhouse unit. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a residence in Pine...
KROC News

Truckdriver Latest To Die In Minnesota Traffic Crash

St Michael, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday near the Twin Cities in a crash on I-94. The deadly wreck happened around 12:45 pm in St. Michael. The State Patrol says the straight truck was westbound on I-94 and was driven by 62-year-old Dean Johnson of Maple Grove. The truck rear-ended a small SUV and then struck a barrier and rolled onto its right side. The State Patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
KROC News

Rochester Man Charged With Butcher Knife Stabbing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A felony assault charge has been filed against a Rochester man who is accused of stabbing another man earlier this week. The incident was reported by the victim around 9:00 pm Monday. Officers were called to the man’s apartment and talked to him before he was taken to the ER to be treated for a knife wound to his right shoulder.
KROC News

Rochester Man, Pine Island Man Hurt In Traffic Wreck

Berne, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men were injured in a traffic crash in rural Dodge County Wednesday morning. The wreck happened in the small town of Berne around 7:45 am. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 34-year-old Jordan Healy of Pine Island was eastbound on County Rd 24 when it was T-boned by a small SUV that was driving north on Highway 57. That vehicle was driven by 30-year-old Vlad Popescu of Rochester.
KROC News

Rochester Firefighters Respond To Large Garage Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester Fire Department crews responded to a large garage fire Wednesday. It was reported at 1:00 pm at 3707 Collegeview Rd., which is a few blocks east of East. Circle Dr. RFD says firefighters arrived at a rural site to find “a large detached...
KROC News

Large Police Presence in SW Rochester Due to ‘Swatting’ Call

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating the so-called SWATing call that may have originated on the other side of the world. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says local dispatchers received a call just before 10:20 last night from a person claiming they had shot their uncle and he was no longer breathing. The caller also stated he had an AR-15 style rifle and would shoot at police if they approached the residence where the shooting purportedly occurred in the 3500 block of Birchwood Lane Southwest.
KROC News

Iowa State Trooper Dies From Injuries Sustained On Job

An eastern Iowa State Trooper has died after being injured on the job last week. Trooper Ted Benda passed away earlier today. Benda was helping the Clayton County Sheriff's Office with a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, October 14, when he was involved in a one-vehicle accident about six miles north of Postville on Highway 51. Benda was critically injured in the accident and was airlifted to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
KROC News

PASS IT ON: Donate Old Cell Phones For Minnesota Domestic Violence Victims

"Dialing 9-1-1 can be a life-saving call!" Rochester, Minnesota's Family Service Rochester (FSR) has put out a call for your old cell phones and chargers. By collecting cell phones and putting them in the hands of adults and children who've experienced domestic violence, they'll be able to call 911 on those phones. Even when the phone has no plan attached. As long as the phone is charged, 911 will always work, it's the law.
KROC News

KROC News

