Southern MN Police Officer Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash
St. James, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota law enforcement was injured late Friday night in an alcohol-involved crash. A news release from the...krocnews.com
St. James, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota law enforcement was injured late Friday night in an alcohol-involved crash. A news release from the...krocnews.com
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0