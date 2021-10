Cushing’s syndrome is a disorder caused by the body’s exposure to an excess amount of the hormone cortisol. Cortisol affects all tissues and organs in the body and these effects together are known as Cushing’s syndrome. There are two types of Cushing syndrome: exogenous (caused by factors outside the body) and endogenous (caused by factors within the body). The symptoms for both are the same; the only difference is how they are caused. Now a team of scientists in Montreal and Paris report they have identified the gene responsible for the development of a food-dependent form of Cushing’s Syndrome.

