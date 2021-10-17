CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons returns to practicing with Sixers as a full participant

By Keith Pompey
inquirer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how much the 76ers tried to downplay Ben Simmons’ return, Tobias Harris’ facetious response might have said it all. The team said Simmons was a full participant in Sunday’s practice. It marked his first team activity since the Sixers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the...

