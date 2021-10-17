CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Southern MN Police Officer Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

By Andy Brownell
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 6 days ago
St. James, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota law enforcement was injured late Friday night in an alcohol-involved crash. A news release from the...

